Linkin Park Band Members React to Chester Bennington's Death

Linkin Park is grieving the loss of one of their own.

Shortly after the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed the death of Chester Bennington, several band members spoke out on social media expressing their emotions.

"Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one," Mike Shinoda wrote on Twitter. Dave Phoenix Farrell simply wrote, "Heartbroken."

According to TMZ, who first broke the news, Chester's body was found in a private home in the upscale Palos Verdes neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday morning.

Police later confirmed to E! News that they had responded to a report about a suicide at a residence in the area around that time.