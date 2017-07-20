Linkin Park Band Members React to Chester Bennington's Death

Linkin Park is grieving the loss of one of their own.
Shortly after the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed the death of Chester Bennington, several band members spoke out on social media expressing their emotions.
"Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one," Mike Shinoda wrote on Twitter. Dave Phoenix Farrell simply wrote, "Heartbroken."
According to TMZ, who first broke the news, Chester's body was found in a private home in the upscale Palos Verdes neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday morning.
Police later confirmed to E! News that they had responded to a report about a suicide at a residence in the area around that time.
John Shearer/WireImage
The passing comes just days before Linkin Park was set to launch their One More Light world tour with special guests Machine Gun Kelly, One OK Rock and Snoop Dogg.
Beginning July 27, the band would hit the road and perform their biggest hits including "In the End," "What I've Done" and "Numb." In fact, the band released a new music video for their song "Talking to Myself" on Thursday morning.
"Our GRAMMY® family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of two-time GRAMMY winner Chester Bennington," the Recording Academy said in a statement. "As the cutting-edge lead vocalist of Linkin Park, Chester's powerful range, paired with his impressive songwriting skills, made him a bona fide hard rock hero. His riveting stage presence made every live performance magnetic, earning him millions of fans around the globe."
Chester is survived by wife Talinda Bennington, their son Tyler and twin daughters Lilly and Lila and his three children from previous relationships.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to him during this difficult time.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).