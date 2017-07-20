O.J. Simpson's Life on Parole: An Expert Weighs In

Where Will O.J. Live? In 2000, five years after he was acquitted of the murders, O.J. bought a home in Florida and sold the Brentwood, California house where the killings occurred. The Florida home was sold in a foreclosure auction in 2013 for $655,000.

"He has been trying to do everything he can to win his release, and the idea was that he'd have a home to come back to," his attorney at the time told Miami.com. "We were hoping for the best, but it didn't happen."

At his parole hearing, when asked if he would return to Florida if he were released, Simpson responded, "I could stay in Nevada, but I don't think you guys want me here."

So if he did file a formal request to live in Florida, would it be granted?

"They'll always take that into consideration. But he has to have some form of property or family ties to that state," Fuller told E! News. "He may own a residence there still or say he's going to live with his daughter during this time. He may have had family move into his home or have purchased a property there."

Money After he was acquitted of the double murders, O.J. was found to be civilly liable for Nicole and Ron's deaths and was ordered to pay their families $33.5 million in damages.

"I hope that no one ever has to walk in our shoes," Ron's sister Kim Goldman said on Good Morning America before O.J. was granted parole. "But we know that millions of people on a daily basis, on a yearly basis, are impacted by trauma and crime and the civil system awarded us a judgment and it is our job to follow the system, to follow the law, and to pursue that that judgment."

Some of Simpson's money is already protected from creditors; namely, his estimated $25,000 monthly pension from the NFL.