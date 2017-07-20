How Harry Styles Went From One Direction to the Big Screen

This weekend audiences will flock to the theaters to see yet another Christopher Nolanblockbuster. The prolific director, who is best known for The Dark Knight trilogy but also brought the world Inception and Interstellar, among others, is back—this time with an epic war movie. It seems like it's scientifically impossible for Nolan to make a boring movie and Dunkirk, with its gripping war scenes, is no exception.

As viewers sit through the two-hour-long drama there's a good chance they'll feel the same symptoms they have with past Nolan films: A quickened heartbeat, slight claustrophobia at times and a healthy dose of overwhelming emotion. Dunkirk portrays one of the most pivotal moments of World War II, when Allied soldiers were evacuated from a French beach by regular citizens as the Nazi fighters surrounded them. It doesn't sound exactly as sexy as, say, watching Christian Baleplay Batman, but the flick is full of surprises.

Audiences will watch a cast full of near-unknown actors try against all odds to stay alive as they're bombed, shot at and abandoning sinking ships. It's like watching Titanic, but if the passengers kept escaping from one destroyed ship to another. Plus fighter planes. And just when viewers will think they've had enough of watching soldiers hold their breath under raging water (that is sometimes on fire), Nolan jumps over to the alternate storyline, in which Mark Rylance (yes, of Bridge of Spies and The BFG) plays a British civilian sailing his own leisure boat to Dunkirk to help ferry back the soldiers who are still alive and they'll find themselves fighting back tears.