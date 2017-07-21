Get a First Look at Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Nattie & More WWE Superstars' New Line of Mattel Dolls!
Ronnie Magro-Ortiz has manners, people.
In this hilarious sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of Famously Single, Tiffany "New York" Pollard has nothing but praise for the Jersey Shore star's etiquette after their unusual encounter in the bathroom.
"He's a gentleman," Tiffany tells Malika Haqq and Dorothy Wang. "Let me tell you why he's a gentleman because I was in the room today, dressing in the bathroom, and he had to get up and obviously relieve himself. This man flushed the toilet and ran water before he farted so I couldn't hear it! Now that's how a gentleman does it!"
LOL!
"He wasn't just going to just let it out and let it rip!" she adds emphatically. "I said he's real respectful! You can stay with us any night."
Ronnie is extremely grateful for that invitation, which means he no longer has to sleep alongside the other men.
"It's so much better because I don't know who snores worse in the guys' room," he confesses. "Oh my god. It's like they have a f--king wood chipper in there and just throwing the wood in. This is f--king out of control. I don't understand. Who snores like that?"
Find out who the noisy culprit is in the clip above!
