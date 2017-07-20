Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares How to Match Your Lipstick to Your Wine

Dear Wine, I'm so happy you're back in my life. That is all. Sincerely, Kaitlyn

A post shared by Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) on

When it comes to wine, Kaitlyn Bristowe is your girl.

The Bachelorette alum, who currently resides in Nashville, Texas with fiancé Shawn Booth (yes, they're still together and cute as ever), isn't shy about her love both red and white wine. In fact, her Instagram page is filled with beauty shots featuring her bottled favorites. Scrolling through, we also couldn't help but notice that the DJ does her own makeup to perfection. She never has wine-stained lips—how is this possible?

"[Lipstick and wine] go hand-in-hand. They make you feel good and they're fun," she told E! News. "Lipstick is so feminine, but there's nothing worse than having a dark merlot stain on a fresh coat of petal pink lipstick. You just have to be strategic to enjoy a perfect, long-lasting pout!"

Lucky for us, Kaitlyn broke down her strategy with us. Keep scrolling for the lipstick you should wear, based on the wine you're drinking! 

ESC: Kaitlyn Bristowe, Wine Guide

Instagram

Merlot

Per Kaitlyn, try "any kind of stain because it stains your lips. You have be prepared to wipe!" 

ESC: Kaitlyn Bristowe, Wine Guide

Urban Decay

"If some comes off, it won't be too noticeable."

 Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick, $17

ESC: Kaitlyn Bristowe, Wine Guide

Instagram

Pinot Noir

"Anything nude because you don't have to worry about it staining your lips!"

ESC: Kaitlyn Bristowe, Wine Guide

Bare Minerals

Gen Nude Matte Lip Color in "Wink", $18 

ESC: Kaitlyn Bristowe, Wine Guide

Instagram

Pinot Grigio

"A bright a** red for contrast."

ESC: Kaitlyn Bristowe, Wine Guide

MAC

"Ruby Woo by MAC is my fav."

Lipstick in "Ruby Woo", $17 

ESC: Kaitlyn Bristowe, Wine Guide

Instagram

Champagne

"Bright pink because it's fun and bubbly like champagne."

ESC: Kaitlyn Bristowe, Wine Guide

MAC

Lipstick in "All Fired Up," $17

ESC: Kaitlyn Bristowe, Wine Guide

Instagram

Rosé

According to the bombshell, you need "Bellissima by Stila, because it matches perfectly."

ESC: Kaitlyn Bristowe, Wine Guide

Stila

Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in "Bellissima," $24 

Now you know the strategy for pairing your lipstick to your wine! 

Cheers to that! 

