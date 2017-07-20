When it comes to wine, Kaitlyn Bristowe is your girl.

The Bachelorette alum, who currently resides in Nashville, Texas with fiancé Shawn Booth (yes, they're still together and cute as ever), isn't shy about her love both red and white wine. In fact, her Instagram page is filled with beauty shots featuring her bottled favorites. Scrolling through, we also couldn't help but notice that the DJ does her own makeup to perfection. She never has wine-stained lips—how is this possible?

"[Lipstick and wine] go hand-in-hand. They make you feel good and they're fun," she told E! News. "Lipstick is so feminine, but there's nothing worse than having a dark merlot stain on a fresh coat of petal pink lipstick. You just have to be strategic to enjoy a perfect, long-lasting pout!"