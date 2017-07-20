"When Chester had some problems, everybody jumped up to help him and tell him how supportive we wanted to be and how much it means to us that he was doing something positive," Shinoda said. "We're lucky to have a band full of guys who have their head screwed on straight. A lot of life experience goes into that, but we just support each other. We have each other's back. At the end of the day we love what we do. We're not willing to throw that away on anything."

When Linkin Park headed out on tour in 2015, Bennington broke his leg and he spiraled into a depression—but once again, he eventually channeled his heartache into music and that turned into One More Light.

"If we had started writing in 2015, when I personally was just like, 'f--k the world,' then I would've been in there singing songs like, 'F--k the World,'" Bennington told FaceCulture in an interview he gave alongside Shinoda that was posted online June 1. "I still have lyrics in my phone. One of my songs is called 'I Hate the World Right Now.' That's literally the punchline, the whole chorus."

The finished product, however, "is really a good representation of where we are now as opposed to anything else, yeah."

Shinoda acknowledged that Bennington's injury felt like more than a broken leg. "Broken life," the singer interjected. "A little bit of broken spirit, yeah," Shinoda agreed.

"A lot of the residual stress" made it into the album, Shinoda continued. "It shows up a lot in the song 'Heavy,' you know. One thing leads to another, which leads to another, and all this stressful crap is happening to you—and that's true for anybody...It's hard to have an optimistic outlook."

There's no mention of Cornell, who died May 18, the day before One More Light was released, so it's possible this interview was conducted beforehand. Cornell too had battled alcoholism and depression, and while he had a more complicated relationship with fame (loved the fans, wrestled with the scrutiny and other pitfalls) than his friend did, like Bennington he funneled his angst into his music. They both had no choice but to write songs and play.