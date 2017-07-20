Chester Bennington was found dead on what would have been the 53rd birthday of his dear friend and one of his idols, Chris Cornell.

The Linkin Park singer died of an apparent suicide by hanging at his Los Angeles home. His body was found Thursday. Cornell died the same way almost exactly two months ago.

Like many rockers, the two battled drug and alcohol addiction in the past. But it was their love of music that cemented their bond. They were so close that Cornell asked Chester to be his son Christopher-Nicholas' godfather. In the late 2000s, Cornell toured for a bit with Linkin Park and other groups and performed onstage with the band.

"For me, I'm such a fan I think that's the most important aspect of why I do what I do and how I do it," Chester told Rolling Stone in 2008. "I've got to play with a lot of guys that I've grown up loving; I get to sing on stage with Chris Cornell, I got to play with Metallica and Black Sabbath, and I've performed songs with Jane's Addiction, members of Guns N' Roses, did the Doors 40th anniversary with the Doors and Perry Farrell onstage—I'm just like, "What world do I live in, 'cause this can't be real?" And I love watching other guys play and I love being pushed mentally to try to do my best."