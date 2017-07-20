Getty Images
Chester Bennington was found dead on what would have been the 53rd birthday of his dear friend and one of his idols, Chris Cornell.
The Linkin Park singer died of an apparent suicide by hanging at his Los Angeles home. His body was found Thursday. Cornell died the same way almost exactly two months ago.
Like many rockers, the two battled drug and alcohol addiction in the past. But it was their love of music that cemented their bond. They were so close that Cornell asked Chester to be his son Christopher-Nicholas' godfather. In the late 2000s, Cornell toured for a bit with Linkin Park and other groups and performed onstage with the band.
"For me, I'm such a fan I think that's the most important aspect of why I do what I do and how I do it," Chester told Rolling Stone in 2008. "I've got to play with a lot of guys that I've grown up loving; I get to sing on stage with Chris Cornell, I got to play with Metallica and Black Sabbath, and I've performed songs with Jane's Addiction, members of Guns N' Roses, did the Doors 40th anniversary with the Doors and Perry Farrell onstage—I'm just like, "What world do I live in, 'cause this can't be real?" And I love watching other guys play and I love being pushed mentally to try to do my best."
Chris Cornell/Facebook
Cornell and Chester's friendship grew stronger behind-the-scenes and they enjoyed plenty of fun times.
In a 2011 interview with Collider, Cornell said Chester introduced him to rock video games like Rock Band and Guitar Hero.
"I played it one time and it was the only time I got to play it. It was in Chester Bennington's dressing room from Linkin Park. He had it and he was like, 'Hey, let's try it,'" Cornell said. "He was there and he and his wife were playing it and they were both good and having fun with it."
"I tried to play it and it was kind of fun, but it really is just a video game," he said. "It is a hand-eye coordination thing. If you are trying to think ahead musically, it is not going to help you. It is better to ignore what is happening melodically and just look at the little dots coming at you and the corresponding colors and try to do it at the right time. I don't understand why people would choose to play Rock Band before they would play Halo or something, which is a way more sick game. I am way more into a lot of these other games than I would be with that, but that is just my personal preference."
Cornell committed suicide by hanging in a Detroit hotel in May. Chester performed Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at his friend's private funeral.
He also penned a tribute to his friend online.
"You have inspired me in many ways you could never have known," he wrote on social media. "Your talent was pure and unrivaled. Your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one. I suppose that's what we all are. You helped me understand that."
"I can't imagine a world without you in it," he added. "I pray you find peace in the next life. I send my love to your wife and children, friends and family. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your life."