Celebrity Wax Figures: The Good, the Bad and the WTF

The BeyHive was buzzing earlier this week when a photo of one of Beyoncé's Madame Tussauds museum wax statues went viral for the wrong reason.

Namely, because it looks nothing like Beyoncé. Many fans accused the museum of whitewashing.

"At Madame Tussauds, our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted," Madame Tussauds said in a statement to TheWrap. "Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage."

Bey does, however, have other Madame Tussauds wax figures who look more like her.