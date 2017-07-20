Celebrity Wax Figures: The Good, the Bad and the WTF

The BeyHive was buzzing earlier this week when a photo of one of Beyoncé's Madame Tussauds museum wax statues went viral for the wrong reason.
Namely, because it looks nothing like Beyoncé. Many fans accused the museum of whitewashing.
"At Madame Tussauds, our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted," Madame Tussauds said in a statement to TheWrap. "Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage."
Bey does, however, have other Madame Tussauds wax figures who look more like her.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Twitter
Many people feel this Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey does not at all look like Bey.
Buda Mendes/John Phillips/Getty Images
This Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey looks way more like Bey.
Mike Marsland/WireImage
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hangs out with her doppelganger.
Tristar Media/Getty Images
Hey girl, it's Ryan Gosling's look-alike!
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star meets her doppelganger.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Seeing double! The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actress mimics her wax twin at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.
Tony DiMaio/startraksphoto.com
The Orange is the New Black star helps unveils her Madame Tussauds wax figure in Hollywood, California.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images
The Victoria's Secret model poses with her wax figure at Shanghai Madame Tussauds in Shanghai, China.
Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
The singer jumps with his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds Hollywood Jason Derulo Unveiling.
Beck Diefenbach
The Game of Thrones star leans on his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York
Beck Diefenbach/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds San Francisco
The basketball star dribbles with his wax counterpart at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco.
Anita Bugge/Getty Images
The pop star's wax image models Christmas attire at Madame Tussauds in Berlin.
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
The Australian singer gives a kiss to his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Orlando
Jonathan Short/Madame Tussauds
The "Hello" singer is recreated at Madame Tussauds in London.
Courtesy: Jerod Harris/WireImage
Madame Tussauds in Hollywood shows their wax version of the actress.
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The actress's wax figure is dressed similar to what she wore at the BAFTA Awards in London in February 2014.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds
Jon Hamm twinning with his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York.
Press Association via AP Images
The British actor stands next to his identical wax twin at Madame Tussauds in London.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds
J.Lo gets another wax figure of herself at Madame Tussauds in New York.
Alex Huckle/Getty Images
One Direction fans wipe away tears following the news of the departure of Zayn Malik from One Direction on March 31, 2015 in London, England.
Madame Tussauds/Splash News
One Direction came face to face with their own waxworks at a Madame Tussauds exhibition
Courtesy: Madam Tussauds
Laverne Cox meets her match at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco
CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images
Emma Watson's wax doppelgänger posed in Madame Tussauds in London.
Jonathan Hordle/Rex/REX USA
The couple's wax figures of themselves pose for selfies at Madame Tussauds in London
Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images
Madame Tussauds in London premiered a figure that changes backgrounds for selfies.
PA Images/Sipa USA
Minaj's wax figure is modeled after her "Anaconda" music video at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
A wax figure of actress Kate Winslet is revealed during the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce 13th Annual Awards Media Center And Unveiling Of Kate Winslet Wax Figure at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on February 25, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Mike Marsland/WireImage
The supermodel meets her wax figure face-to-face.
BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
Red hot: The singer poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London.
Britta Pedersen/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
RiRi's statue got the Christmas treatment at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret
Two angels are better than one! The model unveils her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Singer was the latest celeb to get her own figure!
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
The Dame was presented with her statue on her 70th birthday in London.
Kris Connor/ Getty Images
The actress' minions will be flocking to Madame Tussauds in Washington, D.C., for a glimpse.
Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Madame Tussauds unveils the award-winning star's first-ever statue in Hollywood,
Jim Spellman/WireImage
This figurine has us seeing double!
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
The New Zealand singer is pretty pumped to get the Madame Tussauds treatment!
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds
Time to get waxed! The former Hannah Montana star gets her own recreation at the Venetian Las Vegas in honor of the "Wrecking Ball" music video.
Courtesy of Madame Tussauds
Madame Tussauds gave Neil Patrick Harris the Barney Stinson treatment in honor of How I Met Your Mother.
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
The "Shake It Off" singer's figure comes complete with a cheerleading uniform and pom-poms.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Madame Tussauds New York unveiled this figure of J.Law as her Hunger Games character Katniss Everdeen.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York
Wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are displayed alongside doppelgangers of his grandparents, including the reigning female British monarch, at Madame Tussauds New York.
John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images
In honor of the royal's 30th birthday, Madame Tussauds London unveiled their brand new likeness of the Brit hunk!
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Even in wax, the actor is hotter than most of us!
Beck Diefenbach/Madame Tussauds
The Facebook founder's wax figure is barefoot and a little unusual.
Araya Diaz/WireImage
The Oscar winner's new figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood looks so real!
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
In honor of Pitt's 50th birthday, Madame Tussauds unveils new wax figures of the actor and his leading lady in London.
Araya Diaz/ WireImage
The "Come and Get It" singer gets the wax treatment at Madame Tussaud's Hollywood location.
Madame Tussaud
Blake Lively's hubby was the first ever fan-voted figure!
D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York
Paying tribute to the singer and her iconic candy-land theme, Madame Tussauds New York welcomes the new Katy Perry double .
The list of celebs who've gotten wax figures over the past few decades is endless. Some of Madame Tussaud's latest additions from the past few years are Ryan Gosling, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
"It's me! This is crazy!" the latter E! star said, coming face-to-face with her doppelganger. "This is actually really freaky."