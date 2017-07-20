Celebrity Wax Figures: The Good, the Bad and the WTF

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jenna Dewan-Tatum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chester Bennington, Linkin Park

Chester Bennington Has Died: Look Back at the Linkin Park Singer's Life in Photos

Stephen Curry, Riley Curry

Riley Curry Celebrates Her 5th Birthday With a Unicorn-Themed Tea Party

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The BeyHive was buzzing earlier this week when a photo of one of Beyoncé's Madame Tussauds museum wax statues went viral for the wrong reason.

Namely, because it looks nothing like Beyoncé. Many fans accused the museum of whitewashing.

"At Madame Tussauds, our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted," Madame Tussauds said in a statement to TheWrap. "Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage."

Bey does, however, have other Madame Tussauds wax figures who look more like her.

Beyonce, Wax Figure

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Twitter

Beyoncé

Many people feel this Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey does not at all look like Bey.

Beyonce, Wax Figure

Buda Mendes/John Phillips/Getty Images

Beyoncé

This Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey looks way more like Bey.

Kendall Jenner, Wax Figure

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hangs out with her doppelganger.

Article continues below

Ryan Gosling

Tristar Media/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling

Hey girl, it's Ryan Gosling's look-alike!

Kylie Jenner, Madame Tussauds

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star meets her doppelganger.

Zoe Saldana, Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Zoe Saldana

Seeing double! The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actress mimics her wax twin at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Article continues below

Laverne Cox, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Tony DiMaio/startraksphoto.com

Laverne Cox

The Orange is the New Black star helps unveils her Madame Tussauds wax figure in Hollywood, California.

Alessandra Ambrosio, Madame Tussauds

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

The Victoria's Secret model poses with her wax figure at Shanghai Madame Tussauds in Shanghai, China.

Jason Derulo, Celeb Wax Figures

Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com

Jason Derulo

The singer jumps with his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds Hollywood Jason Derulo Unveiling.

Article continues below

Peter Dinklage, Madame Tussauds

Beck Diefenbach

Peter Dinklage

The Game of Thrones star leans on his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York

Stephen Curry, Madame Tussaud

Beck Diefenbach/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds San Francisco

Stephen Curry

The basketball star dribbles with his wax counterpart at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco.

Miley Cyrus, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Anita Bugge/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

The pop star's wax image models Christmas attire at Madame Tussauds in Berlin.

Article continues below

Cody Simpson, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Cody Simpson

The Australian singer gives a kiss to his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Orlando

Adele, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Jonathan Short/Madame Tussauds

Adele

The "Hello" singer is recreated at Madame Tussauds in London.

Anne Hathaway, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Courtesy: Jerod Harris/WireImage

Anne Hathaway

Madame Tussauds in Hollywood shows their wax version of the actress.

Article continues below

Angelina Jolie, Wax Figure

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

The actress's wax figure is dressed similar to what she wore at the BAFTA Awards in London in February 2014.

Jon Hamm, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm twinning with his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Wax Figure

Press Association via AP Images

Benedict Cumberbatch

The British actor stands next to his identical wax twin at Madame Tussauds in London.

Article continues below

Madame Tussauds wax figure of Jennifer Lopez

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo gets another wax figure of herself at Madame Tussauds in New York.

Zayn Malik,Wax Figure

Alex Huckle/Getty Images

Zayn Malik

One Direction fans wipe away tears following the news of the departure of Zayn Malik from One Direction on March 31, 2015 in London, England.

One Direction, Madame Tussauds Wax Figures

Madame Tussauds/Splash News

One Direction came face to face with their own waxworks at a Madame Tussauds exhibition

Article continues below

Laverne Cox, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Courtesy: Madam Tussauds

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox meets her match at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco

Emma Watson, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

CARL COURT/AFP/Getty Images

Emma Watson

Emma Watson's wax doppelgänger posed in Madame Tussauds in London.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Waxworks

Jonathan Hordle/Rex/REX USA

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

The couple's wax figures of themselves pose for selfies at Madame Tussauds in London

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Wax Figure

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Madame Tussauds in London premiered a figure that changes backgrounds for selfies.

Nicki Minaj, Wax Figure

PA Images/Sipa USA

Nicki Minaj

Minaj's wax figure is modeled after her "Anaconda" music video at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas

Kate Winslet, Wax Figure

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Kate Winslet

A wax figure of actress Kate Winslet is revealed during the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce 13th Annual Awards Media Center And Unveiling Of Kate Winslet Wax Figure at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on February 25, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Article continues below

Kendall Jenner, Wax Figure

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel meets her wax figure face-to-face.

Kylie Minogue

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Kylie Minogue

Red hot: The singer poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London. 

Rihanna, Wax

Britta Pedersen/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Rihanna

RiRi's statue got the Christmas treatment at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany.

Article continues below

Adriana Lima

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Adriana Lima

Two angels are better than one! The model unveils her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City.

Demi Lovato

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Demi Lovato

Singer was the latest celeb to get her own figure!

Dame Helen Mirren, Madame Tussauds

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Helen Mirren

The Dame was presented with her statue on her 70th birthday in London.

Article continues below

Sandra Bullock

Kris Connor/ Getty Images

Sandra Bullock

The actress' minions will be flocking to Madame Tussauds in Washington, D.C., for a glimpse.

Charlize Theron, Wax Figure

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Charlize Theron

Madame Tussauds unveils the award-winning star's first-ever statue in Hollywood,

Ed Sheeran, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Ed Sheeran

This figurine has us seeing double!

Article continues below

Lorde, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Lorde

The New Zealand singer is pretty pumped to get the Madame Tussauds treatment!

Miley Cyrus, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds

Miley Cyrus

Time to get waxed! The former Hannah Montana star gets her own recreation at the Venetian Las Vegas in honor of the "Wrecking Ball" music video. 

Neil Patrick Harris, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Courtesy of Madame Tussauds

Neil Patrick Harris

Madame Tussauds gave Neil Patrick Harris the Barney Stinson treatment in honor of How I Met Your Mother.

Article continues below

Taylor Swift

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

The "Shake It Off" singer's figure comes complete with a cheerleading uniform and pom-poms.

Jennifer Lawrence, Katniss Everdeen Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

Madame Tussauds New York unveiled this figure of J.Law as her Hunger Games character Katniss Everdeen.

Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Wax Figures

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince William & Kate Middleton

Wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are displayed alongside doppelgangers of his grandparents, including the reigning female British monarch, at Madame Tussauds New York.

Article continues below

Prince Harry, Wax Figure

John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince Harry

In honor of the royal's 30th birthday, Madame Tussauds London unveiled their brand new likeness of the Brit hunk!

Ryan Gosling

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling

Even in wax, the actor is hotter than most of us!

Mark Zuckerberg

Beck Diefenbach/Madame Tussauds

Mark Zuckerberg

The Facebook founder's wax figure is barefoot and a little unusual.

Article continues below

Sandra Bullock, Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Araya Diaz/WireImage

Sandra Bullock

The Oscar winner's new figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood looks so real!

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Madame Tussauds

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

In honor of Pitt's 50th birthday, Madame Tussauds unveils new wax figures of the actor and his leading lady in London.

Selena Gomez, Madame Tussaud Wax Figure

Araya Diaz/ WireImage

Selena Gomez

The "Come and Get It" singer gets the wax treatment at Madame Tussaud's Hollywood location. 

Article continues below

Ryan Reynolds, Madame Tussaud's Wax Figure

Madame Tussaud

Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively's hubby was the first ever fan-voted figure!

Katy Perry

D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York

Katy Perry

Paying tribute to the singer and her iconic candy-land theme, Madame Tussauds New York welcomes the new Katy Perry double .

Photos

See More From Celeb Wax Figures

The list of celebs who've gotten wax figures over the past few decades is endless. Some of Madame Tussaud's latest additions from the past few years are Ryan GoslingKendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

"It's me! This is crazy!" the latter E! star said, coming face-to-face with her doppelganger. "This is actually really freaky."

TAGS/ Beyoncé , Top Stories , Wax Figures
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.