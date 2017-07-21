"The war for New York, it's over."

Not so fast, Alexandra.

During Netflix's panel for the highly-anticipated Marvel mash-up series The Defenders at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, July 21, fans were treated to a new teaser of the mini-series, giving us our first real taste of Sigourney Weaver's mysterious villain. And one thing has been made abundantly clear. Whoever she is, she ain't messing around.

"The thing about war is it only works if both sides think they're the good guys. The truth is we're not so different," she warns. "We fight to get back what was once ours. But in the end, and this is the end, it's just a city. You'll get used to watching them fall." Gulp.