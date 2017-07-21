"The war for New York, it's over."
Not so fast, Alexandra.
During Netflix's panel for the highly-anticipated Marvel mash-up series The Defenders at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, July 21, fans were treated to a new teaser of the mini-series, giving us our first real taste of Sigourney Weaver's mysterious villain. And one thing has been made abundantly clear. Whoever she is, she ain't messing around.
"The thing about war is it only works if both sides think they're the good guys. The truth is we're not so different," she warns. "We fight to get back what was once ours. But in the end, and this is the end, it's just a city. You'll get used to watching them fall." Gulp.
Good thing Manhattan's four superpowered misfists are around to prove that this war isn't over yet. The Defenders teams up Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist/Danny Rand (Finn Jones) to take on Alexandra and her quest to take New York. Of course, it appears she's working for (running?) The Hand, the evil organization that plans to resurrect Elektra (Elodie Yung). We see you, Madame Gao!
"They're hunting our friends, our families. And they're not going to stop there," Danny says, making us worried that not everyone will make it out of this mess alive.
Ditto Stick's (Scott Glenn) warning: "More death is coming. And the only thing keeping Manhattan from crumbling into a pile of dust is the four of you." Better get it together, Super Friends!
The mini-series also stars Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Carrie-Anne Moss (Jeri Hogarth), Rachael Taylor (Trish Walker), Eka Darville (Malcolm Ducasse), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing). Check out the trailer above and let us know whose days you think might be numbered in the comments below!
The Defenders will premiere Friday, Aug. 18 on Netflix.