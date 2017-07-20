Niall Horan has some encouraging words for Louis Tomlinson.

In a recent interview with Nova's 100, Horan responded to remarks Tomlinson made about himself by saying that "we would have lost the plot along the way" without him in the band. Tomlinson admitted to The Observer in an honest interview last month that he never could quite find his place among the four talented guys he shared the stage with every night.

He does, however, compliment the One Direction members one by one. He praises both Liam Payne and Harry Styles for their incredible stage presence and admits that he has always admired Horan's ability to be "the most lovely guy in the world."