Niall Horan Admits Louis Tomlinson Was a “Vital” Member of One Direction

  • By
  • &

by Zana Najjar |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jenna Dewan-Tatum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Beyonce, Wax Figure

Celebrity Wax Figures: The Good, the Bad and the WTF

Chester Bennington, Linkin Park

Chester Bennington Has Died: Look Back at the Linkin Park Singer's Life in Photos

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, One Direction

Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Niall Horan has some encouraging words for Louis Tomlinson.

In a recent interview with Nova's 100, Horan responded to remarks Tomlinson made about himself by saying that "we would have lost the plot along the way" without him in the band. Tomlinson admitted to The Observer in an honest interview last month that he never could quite find his place among the four talented guys he shared the stage with every night.

He does, however, compliment the One Direction members one by one. He praises both Liam Payne and Harry Styles for their incredible stage presence and admits that he has always admired Horan's ability to be "the most lovely guy in the world."

He continued that Horan had "no sense of arrogance. And he's fearless." Former bandmate Zayn Malik, who abruptly exited the band in 2015, was also mentioned. They both struggled with confidence but Zayn "has a fantastic voice and for him it was always about owning that." 

Photos

Twitter Reacts: Zayn Malik Leaves One Direction

The band was formed in 2010 on Simon Cowell's X Factor, where Tomlinson's insecurities started to take shape. He described the feeling of "standing on stage every single week, thinking: ‘What have I really done to contribute here?"

Horan answered his friend's self-criticism with some encouraging words. "He knows that none of us ever thought that or think that," Niall insisted. "He's an unbelievable guy, a great singer."

Now 7 years and 5 hit albums later, Tomlinson has found his voice. He recently signed a record deal with Epic Records, officially joining the other members of One Direction as a solo artist. On Friday he will release "Back to You," his highly anticipated collaboration with singer Bebe Rexha.

Horan has also recently announced plans for solo work including the Flicker Sessions world tour, which is slated to start on August 29th in his home country of Ireland. The entire tour sold out within minutes of the tickets going on sale.

TAGS/ One Direction , Louis Tomlinson , Niall Horan , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.