Nickelodeon; WB; NBC; Starz
Nickelodeon; WB; NBC; Starz
We live in the Golden Age of TV…revivals that is. Well, also the original TV is also pretty good, but there's no denying it that reviving a TV show is the hottest trend in development right now, thanks to the success of The X-Files, Gilmore Girls and even Arrested Development and The Comeback before them.
In the coming months, the TV landscape will feature new episodes of Roseanne, The X-Files, Will & Grace, Arrested Development, American Idol, Trading Spaces, Cash Cab—the list of shows that were once canceled and now live again goes on. And it's certainly exciting to see what these characters are up to and how the showrunners will undo some of the previous series finale pickles they created for themselves (Didn't Dan die in Roseanne? Will and Grace drifted apart!), but we can't help but wonder: What if we had a say in what revivals happened?
These are the shows that deserve revivals now.
The WB
Yes, Everwood got a tidy little ending with Ephram (Gregory Smith) and Amy (Emily VanCamp) finally getting back together with that big ferris wheel stunt. Were they together and happy, for good? Whatever happened to Madison? Bright and Hannah? Is everybody still happy? TV movie this one, pronto CW!
NBC
Chuck was the little TV series that could. Yes, we got five seasons, but how awesome would a Chuck movie be? Zachary Levi has been talking about it for years, most recently in March 2017 when he told Larry King it's still in the works. We're waiting, impatiently, but we're waiting.
Nickelodeon
Children of the '90s wanted to be Alex Mack, what with her hats and silver puddle powers. The Nickelodeon series starring Larisa Oleynik as a teen who gains superpowers after a chemical accident ran for four seasons and ended on a cliffhanger. Alex's secret was out, but her dad, a scientist with the company that created the chemicals that empowered her, had a cure. Did she take it? We don't know! Give us a new series with Alex Mack, the mom, handling her own superpowered children right now.
Article continues below
CBS
Like Sports Night, we're constantly wondering how the Murphy Brown gang is handling things these days. There had been talk of a Murphy Brown revival a few years ago when Sarah Palin toyed with a presidential run, but that neither of those things ever came about. Can you imagine Murphy Brown anchoring a SnapChat news program?
ABC/RICHARD CARTWRIGHT
Two seasons wasn't enough for and the piemaker. There's been chatter about continuing the Bryan Fuller series as a miniseries, film and even Broadway show. Just make it happen, whatever form. The world needs Olive Snook.
Starz
Are we having fun yet? No, we're not and haven't been since Party Down ended in 2010. Talks of a movie reunion featuring the likes of Adam Scott, Megan Mullally, Martin Starr, Ken Marino, Lizzy Caplan and Ryan Hansen have been around pretty much since the show ended, but nothing ever materialized. A Party Down reunion would work best as a batch of new episodes. Has any of the catering crew found success in Hollywood? We need to know.
Article continues below
ABC
So, Sports Night remained on the air back in the 2000 series finale, but what challenges would the program and its production team face now in 2017? The changing media landscape would present quite a bit of new obstacles and hilarity. Plus, the cast! The cast is so good. Reunite this cast.
ABC/Eric McCandless
ABC's charming romantic comedy was cut too short after just one season of 13 episodes back in 2014 just as it was starting to get good between Karen Gillan and John Cho. Sure, the title didn't help, but you can't deny how lovable the two leads were together. Plus we miss Emily Kapnek's witty banter.
Nickelodeon
Nickelodeon is all about reviving classic cartoons these days. Movies are in the works for Rocko's Modern Life, Hey Arnold and Invader Zim, and that's all well and good, but who isn't dying to see what Doug Funnie is up to now? Age him up a little bit, which is what the show did when it jumped to Disney, and give us some high school or college adventures.
Article continues below
NBC
Tina Fey's NBC comedy had a long run (seven years!), but that doesn't mean we don't long for more adventures of Liz Lemon, Jack Donaghy, Tracy Jordan, Jenna Maroney and Kenneth Parcel. Do it Will & Grace style: limited run reunion, sort of like a victory lap. The current political climate has us longing for the laughs only Liz Lemon can provide.
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Yes, Veronica Mars came back to life on the big screen, but the series created by Rob Thomas works best on TV with a serialized structure. The story needs to be right, but the appetite for more adventures of Kristen Bell's snarky private eye is still there.
MORE PHOTOS: Your guide to the latest TV remakes, reboots and revivals
Naturally, everybody has their favorite show and hopes and dreams about what would happen in the revival, what are yours?
Tell us in the comments below.