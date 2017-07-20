We live in the Golden Age of TV…revivals that is. Well, also the original TV is also pretty good, but there's no denying it that reviving a TV show is the hottest trend in development right now, thanks to the success of The X-Files, Gilmore Girls and even Arrested Development and The Comeback before them.

In the coming months, the TV landscape will feature new episodes of Roseanne, The X-Files, Will & Grace, Arrested Development, American Idol, Trading Spaces, Cash Cab—the list of shows that were once canceled and now live again goes on. And it's certainly exciting to see what these characters are up to and how the showrunners will undo some of the previous series finale pickles they created for themselves (Didn't Dan die in Roseanne? Will and Grace drifted apart!), but we can't help but wonder: What if we had a say in what revivals happened?