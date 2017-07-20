The Originals to End After Season 5

"I'm packing my bags for Comic-Con, realizing it's been a year since we announced the end of The Vampire Diaries," Plec wrote. "It feels only fitting to use this anniversary to make a second farewell announcement: This year, we invite you to help us say goodbye to The Originals, which begins shooting its fifth and final season on Monday."

She continued, "It's both a gift and burden to be able to control the ending of a series. Many shows are not lucky enough to have a hand in deciding when the end has come. Being able to celebrate the completion of The Vampire Diaries was a joyful and deeply emotional ride, a luxury gifted by Mark Pedowitz at The CW and Peter Roth at WBTV, who, as TV fans themselves, knows what it means when a fan is able to say a true goodbye. Ending a show is always bittersweet, but for me, it's a true blessing to be a part of making that choice.