ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aeysha Curry can add another title to her already impressive résumé: party planner extraordinaire!
The celebrity chef, author, mother of two and wife to NBA star Stephen Curry showed off the most adorable birthday party for her daughter. Riley Curry, the oldest daughter of Aeysha and Stephen, just turned five years old on Wednesday and what better way to celebrate than with a Unicorn-themed tea party.
The birthday theme has been a fan favorite for celebs in Hollywood. Earlier this month, Tori Spelling threw a unicorn-themed birthday party for her daughter Stella.
Aeysha took to her Instagram story Wednesday to give us an inside look at the dreamy birthday bash.
Family and friends gathered for the festivities in the Curry's backyard which was decked out in pastel-colored decorations.
Steph might have all the attention on the court but all eyes were on the NBA's most adorable scene-stealer. Riley rocked a fluffy pink toto with a dazzling princess crown along with her younger sister Ryan who showed off her sassy unicorn headband.
In addition to the princess castle bouncy house and a golden balloon arch spelling out "Happy Birthday Riley," the real showstopper was the birthday cake. The magical two-tiered cake with flowers and a unicorn horn was almost too darling to cut.
Steph took to Instagram with a touching message for his daughter's birthday: "5 years ago you changed our world! Couldn't have imagined a more ferocious, creative, confident, joyous, caring and spontaneous little girl to call my daughter. Love everything about you! And even though daddy still struggles to do your hair, the responsibility as your father stays front and center for me every single day!"