The battle for the Iron Throne is still raging on in Game of Thrones (and probably will for the remainder of the series), but that didn't stop the cast from revealing what their first act would be as King or Queen of Westeros. The question was poised to the lords and ladies by the surprise moderator, Kristian Nairn, Yes, Hodor himself was there and held court on the panel.

"Free puppies for everyone," Jacob Anderson proclaimed.

"That women can be knights," Gwendonline Christie said would her first law on the Iron Throne.

"Free Dornish wine," Liam Cunningham said.