The battle for the Iron Throne is still raging on in Game of Thrones (and probably will for the remainder of the series), but that didn't stop the cast from revealing what their first act would be as King or Queen of Westeros. The question was poised to the lords and ladies by the surprise moderator, Kristian Nairn, Yes, Hodor himself was there and held court on the panel.
"Free puppies for everyone," Jacob Anderson proclaimed.
"That women can be knights," Gwendonline Christie said would her first law on the Iron Throne.
"Free Dornish wine," Liam Cunningham said.
"If we don't band together we will die."— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) July 21, 2017
Watch the #GoTS7 "Weeks Ahead Preview" released in Hall H at #SDCC2017. #GoTSDCC #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/VdXMwF7R1n
"Language lessons for everyone," Nathalie Emmanuel said.
And the best one? "Unlimited carbohydrates!" Sophie Turner ordered. As for her character, Sansa Stark, Turner said she's been "silently absorbing, learning and adapting" when it comes to "the game" afoot in Winterfell. "She's just as good at playing the game as he is," she said about Littlefinger and Sansa Stark.
"She's woke now, guys. She's real woke," Turner said.
Take a look at the the trailer shown in Hall H at Comic-Con above.
"I really loved working with Jack Gleeson so much that I'd have to say Joffrey." @SophieT on who she wishes could come back to life." #SDCC— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) July 21, 2017
Regarding the character she'd like to bring back, Turner surprised audiences with her choice: King Joffrey.
When it came time to impart advice to his former coworkers, Nairn had one simple suggestions. "My advice for holding doors is...don't."
Hodor forever.
Asked about the last episode, Cunningham had an idea for the final scene: "Let's finish with a high-kicking number!"
Oh, Alfie Allen also brought an adorable dog on stage with him, so you know it was a good time.
Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.