Reunited!

Blac Chyna and Nicki Minaj are working together again and got fast and furious Wednesday! The glamour model, Lashed salon owner and Rob Kardashian's ex and the rapper star opposite each other in the music video for Yo Gotti's single "Rake It Up," which features Nicki.

Both women posted on social media behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot, which sees them wearing pink and light blue latex tops and racing each other in Lamborghini convertibles. The single contains a lyric that goes, "Brought out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna."