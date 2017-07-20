Blac Chyna and Nicki Minaj Reunite and Get Their Motors Running for "Rake It Up" Video Shoot

Blac Chyna, Nicki Minaj, ''Rake It Up'' Music Video Shoot

Snapchat / Blac Chyna

Reunited!

Blac Chyna and Nicki Minaj are working together again and got fast and furious Wednesday! The glamour model, Lashed salon owner and Rob Kardashian's ex and the rapper star opposite each other in the music video for Yo Gotti's single "Rake It Up," which features Nicki.

Both women posted on social media behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot, which sees them wearing pink and light blue latex tops and racing each other in Lamborghini convertibles. The single contains a lyric that goes, "Brought out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna."

Photos

Blac Chyna's Sexiest Instagram Photos

Just to ??w/???? ????????@yogottikom @blacchyna #RakeItUpVideoShoot ?? #ItsBarbieBitch ??

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Rake it up ?? @yogottikom @nickiminaj ??????

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Just to race with Chyna ??

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Chyna also posted on her Snapchat page videos of her and Nicki showing off matching diamond watches.

Chyna had played the rapper's stunt double in the music video for Kanye West's 2010 single "Monster," which features Nicki, Jay-Z, Rick Ross and Bon Iver.

Throwback me wit Nicki Minaj as her stunt double #monstervideo

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

In the video shoot, Nicki sits behind the wheel of a pink Lamborghini, while Chyna is in a red one.

Last year, then-fiancé Rob gave Chyna a $200,000 purple Lamborghini as an engagement gift. Earlier this month, following his X-rated social media rant against her, in which he posted naked photos of her, she had the car returned; Chyna told Good Morning America she had two assistants drive the Lamborghini and a Ferrari to her ex's mother Kris Jenner's house.

