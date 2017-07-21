The Walking Dead Season 8 Trailer Is Finally Here and We've Got Questions

"Hope you've got your s--tting pants on."

You might want to heed Negan's rather explicit warning because the trailer for the highly-anticipated eighth season of The Walking Dead has finally arrived and boy is it a doozy! After the requisite Negan taunting (seriously, that guy's never met a sentence he couldn't turn into a taunt, has he?), and the supercut of explosions, zombies and fighting (oh, my!), we were given one hell of a headscratcher. Is that Rick waking up in a hospital bed, old and grey, with a cane by his side? Why, yes, it is. WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?!

Before the powers that be went and blew our minds with that whopper of a tease, the proceedings had something of a new feel for TWD trailers by feeling, dare we say, hopeful. Just listen to that pep talk from Rick (Andrew Lincoln)!

"When I first met him, Jesus said my world was gonna get a whole lot bigger. We found that world. We found each other. That bigger world is ours by right. Those who use and take and kill, we end them," he rallies the troops. "With everything we've beat, everything we've endured, everything we've risen above, everything we've become—no matter what comes next, we've won! We've already won!"

Take a look at the new trailer above and let us know: What the eff is going on at the end?! Share your theories in the comments below!

The Walking Dead premieres on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. on AMC.

