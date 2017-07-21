Before the powers that be went and blew our minds with that whopper of a tease, the proceedings had something of a new feel for TWD trailers by feeling, dare we say, hopeful. Just listen to that pep talk from Rick (Andrew Lincoln)!

"When I first met him, Jesus said my world was gonna get a whole lot bigger. We found that world. We found each other. That bigger world is ours by right. Those who use and take and kill, we end them," he rallies the troops. "With everything we've beat, everything we've endured, everything we've risen above, everything we've become—no matter what comes next, we've won! We've already won!"