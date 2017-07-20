George wants to put his best face forward.

In this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of Botched, the patient meets with Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow after suffering a severe head injury in a moped accident that left him with a gruesome scar.

"I had a fever so I was going to the pharmacy to get medicine," George explains. "As I was driving, I sort of passed out, and I drove into a steel fence. I woke up, blood was gushing out."

But once he arrived to the hospital, there wasn't a plastic surgeon available to stitch up his wound.