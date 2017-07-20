E!'s New Series The Platinum Life to Spotlight the Women Behind Music Stars Ne-Yo, Miguel, Nelly and More
George wants to put his best face forward.
In this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of Botched, the patient meets with Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow after suffering a severe head injury in a moped accident that left him with a gruesome scar.
"I had a fever so I was going to the pharmacy to get medicine," George explains. "As I was driving, I sort of passed out, and I drove into a steel fence. I woke up, blood was gushing out."
But once he arrived to the hospital, there wasn't a plastic surgeon available to stitch up his wound.
"The emergency room physician was more interested in saving George's life than making his forehead look as cosmetically acceptable as possible, and that's where he should be," Dr. Dubrow states.
"When the scab fell off, that's when I realized there's a gap in between my eyebrows, that I have three eyebrows, and that this half of the eyebrow is halfway up in the middle of my forehead," George says, pointing out the deformity.
Dr. Nassif then takes George into the exam room to get a closer look at the laceration. "It's one thing to have an abnormality that you can hide with your clothes," the surgeon admits. "But when you have it in the middle of your face, you can't hide it. I just hope that we can help him."
Will the doctors be able to get George a good result—and at what cost?
