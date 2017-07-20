There's no doubt about it: Céline Dion has solidified her spot as one of the world's most famous style icons.

The 40-year-old singer been hitting the stage in some of the most intricately designed costumes made by les petites mains—the haute couture ateliers dressmakers—over the last five years of her residency at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, but she's taken on a whole new status when it comes to her red carpet and street style, too.

In fact, she's been on a fashionable roll lately—from stealing the spotlight at the 2017 Met Gala earlier this year to sitting front row during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week to rocking a pair of faux leather overalls like it's nobody's business...she just can't be stopped!

And she won't be.