If Jada Pinkett Smith's bright-yellow outfit doesn't get your fashion juices flowing, we don't know what will.
The Girls Trip actress stepped out looking insanely chic in a $5,218 Maison Rabih Kayrouz frayed coat, yellow Givenchy shirt, Céline track pant-style trousers and white platforms. Lately, it's rare to see a celeb in this much color which is why the look is so refreshing (and daring at the same time).
Céline Dion too decided to wear some lively hues this week (her pink, floral Gucci dress is a must-see) giving us a double dose of rich color. So, clearly, summer is here and these famous faces are feeling their statement-making shades.
In addition to those two, eight other celebs took to the streets this week in amazing, inspiration outfits. Start scrolling for all the best looks!
Fortunata / Splash News
This Rosetta Getty wide-sleeved, a-line dress is perfection on Allison. She paired it with black Jimmy Choo pumps, Emily P Wheeler jewels and an adorable Paravel bag.
Gotham/GC Images
Gigi kept it casual in a brown men's shirt, cropped denim and leopard-print boots. This is how you keep things looking effortless while still looking elevated.
Splash News
The newfound style star's really hit her stride lately. This gorgeous pink Gucci dress was the icon's airport outfit. Just think about that for a second.
Ray Tamarra/GC Images
Cool, calm and casual is Issa in this white tee and jeans combo. It's a relatable outfit we all know and love!
Max Lopes / GEVA / BACKGRID
Again, in a jeans and tee combo (though Kendall's thrown a cool, menswear-inspired blazer over the whole look) the style star's nailed upscale casual dressing.
Robert Kamau/GC Images
Rita's Chloé one-shoulder top and trousers set in that oh-so-'70s pattern is giving us major rock star vibes. Honorable mention goes out to those metallic Salvatore Ferragamo heels.
Gotham/GC Images
Who's weekend uniform doesn't look like this come summertime? Martha's channeling us all in those jean shorts and black tank—the only thing you've been missing are sunflowers.
Disciple /Splash News
Felipe Ramales / Splash News
In all Off-White, Nike high top sneakers and a Dior top handle, Bella's serving up some seriously modern street style.
Fortunata / Splash News
Vivica's Adidas Originals Farm floral tracksuit is making all kinds of statements.
So good, right?
Time to implement some of their tricks into your own wardrobe.