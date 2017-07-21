If Jada Pinkett Smith's bright-yellow outfit doesn't get your fashion juices flowing, we don't know what will.

The Girls Trip actress stepped out looking insanely chic in a $5,218 Maison Rabih Kayrouz frayed coat, yellow Givenchy shirt, Céline track pant-style trousers and white platforms. Lately, it's rare to see a celeb in this much color which is why the look is so refreshing (and daring at the same time).

Céline Dion too decided to wear some lively hues this week (her pink, floral Gucci dress is a must-see) giving us a double dose of rich color. So, clearly, summer is here and these famous faces are feeling their statement-making shades.