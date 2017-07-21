Best Dressed of the Week: Jada Pinkett Smith, Céline Dion & More!

ESC: Best Dressed, Jada Pinkett Smith

Disciple /Splash News

If Jada Pinkett Smith's bright-yellow outfit doesn't get your fashion juices flowing, we don't know what will.

The Girls Trip actress stepped out looking insanely chic in a $5,218 Maison Rabih Kayrouz frayed coat, yellow Givenchy shirt, Céline track pant-style trousers and white platforms. Lately, it's rare to see a celeb in this much color which is why the look is so refreshing (and daring at the same time).

Céline Dion too decided to wear some lively hues this week (her pink, floral Gucci dress is a must-see) giving us a double dose of rich color. So, clearly, summer is here and these famous faces are feeling their statement-making shades.

In addition to those two, eight other celebs took to the streets this week in amazing, inspiration outfits. Start scrolling for all the best looks!

ESC: Best Dressed, Allison Williams

Fortunata / Splash News

Allison Williams

This Rosetta Getty wide-sleeved, a-line dress is perfection on Allison. She paired it with black Jimmy Choo pumps, Emily P Wheeler jewels and an adorable Paravel bag.

ESC: Best Dressed, Gigi Hadid

Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

Gigi kept it casual in a brown men's shirt, cropped denim and leopard-print boots. This is how you keep things looking effortless while still looking elevated.

ESC: Best Dressed, Celine Dion

Splash News

Céline Dion

The newfound style star's really hit her stride lately. This gorgeous pink Gucci dress was the icon's airport outfit. Just think about that for a second.

ESC: Best Dressed, Issa Rae

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

Issa Rae

Cool, calm and casual is Issa in this white tee and jeans combo. It's a relatable outfit we all know and love!

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Best Dressed

Max Lopes / GEVA / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner

Again, in a jeans and tee combo (though Kendall's thrown a cool, menswear-inspired blazer over the whole look) the style star's nailed upscale casual dressing.

ESC: Rita Ora, Best Dressed

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Rita Ora

Rita's Chloé one-shoulder top and trousers set in that oh-so-'70s pattern is giving us major rock star vibes. Honorable mention goes out to those metallic Salvatore Ferragamo heels.

ESC: Best Dressed, Martha Hunt

Gotham/GC Images

Martha Hunt

Who's weekend uniform doesn't look like this come summertime? Martha's channeling us all in those jean shorts and black tank—the only thing you've been missing are sunflowers.

ESC: Bella Hadid, Best Dressed

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Bella Hadid

In all Off-WhiteNike high top sneakers and a Dior top handle, Bella's serving up some seriously modern street style.

ESC: Best Dressed, Vivica A. Fox

Fortunata / Splash News

Vivica A. Fox

Vivica's Adidas Originals Farm floral tracksuit is making all kinds of statements.

So good, right?

Time to implement some of their tricks into your own wardrobe.

