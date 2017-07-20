Ron Goldman's Family Speaks Out Before O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing

Ron Goldman's father says his family may never see justice for his killing, hours before O.J. Simpson, who was acquitted of his son's murder, will plead his case for parole in an unrelated crime case.

The retired NFL star has spent the past nine years in jail—his minimum sentence—for taking part in an armed robbery in a Las Vegas hotel room, in which he claimed he was retrieving items that sports collectibles dealers took from him. If he is granted parole Thursday, he will be spared his maximum sentence of 33 years behind bars and could be released this October.

"Needless to say, [I'm] upset," Ron's father Fred Goldman said on Good Morning America. "What's troubling to me is not only him but the whole system gives second chances to violent felons, or for that matter, anyone in jail. Ron doesn't get a second chance."

In 1995, in what was dubbed the "trial of the century," O.J. was famously acquitted of double murder of both ex-wife Nicole Simpson and Ron, her friend.

We'll "probably never see that...never get the justice," Fred said, getting emotional. "Ron never gets to spend his life doing what he wanted to do. We'll never get to share his life and the killer will walk free and get to do whatever he wants."