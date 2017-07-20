At least she didn't bork herself!

Known as one of the few Real Housewives who can hold her liquor pretty well, viewers got to see Luann D'Agostino drunker than she's ever been when The Real Housewives of New York City ladies finally landed in Mexico in Wednesday night's episode. And promptly drank all of the tequila at the gorgeous villa they were terrorizing staying at.

Lu fell not one, but twice, even landing in the bushes, with the members of the villa staff needing to pull her out of the shrubbery. But it turns out that even Luann was laughing when she watched the episode back, joking that her "legendary hollow leg was full" in her blog on bravotv.com.