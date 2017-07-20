At least she didn't bork herself!
Known as one of the few Real Housewives who can hold her liquor pretty well, viewers got to see Luann D'Agostino drunker than she's ever been when The Real Housewives of New York City ladies finally landed in Mexico in Wednesday night's episode. And promptly drank all of the tequila at the gorgeous villa they were terrorizing staying at.
Lu fell not one, but twice, even landing in the bushes, with the members of the villa staff needing to pull her out of the shrubbery. But it turns out that even Luann was laughing when she watched the episode back, joking that her "legendary hollow leg was full" in her blog on bravotv.com.
"Earlier in the day, I dove into the ocean and later that night, I dove into a shrub! I couldn't stop laughing, and I was glad that one of the house staff came to fish me out," she wrote. "I guess my legendary hollow leg was full that night! I do have a reputation of being able to hold my liquor but by the second tumble over the ledge, it was time to pack it in for the night. Too funny!"
Hey, to borrow a phrase from another Real Housewives city (Beverly Hills, duh), at least she's owning it.
Aside from her already-iconic tumble, Luann also addressed some of the episode's other major moments, including Ramonja's (Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan) obnoxious behavior when it came time for the ladies to pick their rooms.
YouTube
"I thought the room raffle was a fun and fair way to decide who got which room. Of course, as soon as Ramona and Sonja left the car, it was 'run for rooms, Mexico.' Even after the lottery, Ramona and Sonja still put up a fuss about their rooms," she wrote, commending Dorinda Medley for refusing to back down in the situation. "I loved it when Dorinda schooled Sonja and Ramona on how numbers one to five comes before six. They should have learned this back in kindergarten along with taking turns and being nice."
As for the drama surrounding who may have leaked the story about Tinsley Mortimer to Page Six, about the socialite not being a gracious house guest while living with Sonja, Luann definitely had some thoughts.
"I love Sonja, but I also know that she isn't shy about sharing her thoughts with the press. I've been the victim of her loose lips in the past, and I think it's best that Tinsley move to a hotel when we get back."
Until then, viva Mexico!
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
