The new annual Pirelli Calendar looks different.

The 2018 edition features an all-black cast, shot by photographer Tim Walker. The theme: Alice in Wonderland.

Model Duckie Thot is Alice, Lupita Nyong'o is a dormouse, Whoopi Goldberg is the Royal Duchess, RuPaul is the Queen of Hearts and Naomi Campbell and Diddy play Royal Beheaders. The calendar also features models Djimon Hounsou, King Owusu, Thando Hopa and Adwoa Aboah.

"When we get the nod, it's all, 'Off with their heads!' That's how it will feel when people see these pictures too," Diddy told The New York Times. "In a positive way, obviously."

"I moved mountains to be a part of this," he added. "It is a chance to push social consciousness and break down barriers. For so many years, something like this would not have happened in the fashion world, so it feels like being part of history and playing an active role. I want to lead by example."