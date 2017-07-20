Tyga isn't holding back on answer questions about ex, Kylie Jenner.

The rapper joined Los Angeles' Power 105.1 The Breakfast Club today and revealed some new details about his rocky relationship with the reality star as well as his thoughts on her new man, Travis Scott...and let's just say, there's no love lost there.

First and foremost, he clarified that he didn't "lose" Kylie, but that they simply split up and went separate ways.

"I mean, we started off as friends, and then we got into a relationship. It ain't a losing thing," he told hosts DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God. "When you make a decision to not be in a relationship with somebody, you make that decision, you split ways."