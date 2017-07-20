Tyga isn't holding back on answer questions about ex, Kylie Jenner.
The rapper joined Los Angeles' Power 105.1 The Breakfast Club today and revealed some new details about his rocky relationship with the reality star as well as his thoughts on her new man, Travis Scott...and let's just say, there's no love lost there.
First and foremost, he clarified that he didn't "lose" Kylie, but that they simply split up and went separate ways.
"I mean, we started off as friends, and then we got into a relationship. It ain't a losing thing," he told hosts DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God. "When you make a decision to not be in a relationship with somebody, you make that decision, you split ways."
He continued, "I have love for her, but I'm not in love no more...When you're with anybody that first year, it's magic and then after that you start realizing a bunch of s--t. I think the main thing was a lot of people—a lot of outside influences—and...she's younger than me and she's dealing with perception. I'm older so I can deal with perception. But for her, growing up how she grew up, image and perception was everything."
Obviously, Kylie is a big face on social media, which Tyga said he didn't mind. "I like to keep mystique, but I knew that's how she made her money," he said.
Photographer Group / Splash News
Still, he admitted he won't be going back into the Kardashian-Jenner realm again.
"It's not for me, bro," he said. "I mean, when it was good, it was good. When it was bad, it was really bad."
In fact, he said he feels like all the bad press that surrounded him in the past—including stories about his financial issues—was only put out there because he dated the reality star.
"For the last seven months we ain't been together, have there been any negative stories out?" he asked the hosts. "All I'm saying is whoever controls this kind of media doesn't like seeing rappers with these type of women, especially young white women and its just how it is."
Though he doesn't necessarily believe the Kardashian-Jenner women "ruin men," he does think it's difficult for the men in their lives to have a major influence.
"I think they're women-driven," he quipped. "So when strong men come over and try to change that or intervene in what they've got going on, then they kind of..deflect it. I really don't know."
Getty Images; Instagram
So how does he feel about Kylie dating Travis Scott these days?
"I don't feel no type of way," he admitted. "Me and her had been broken up for like seven months. He's not in the wrong. I don't have no hard feelings."
He does, however, have some feelings about all the drama between Rob Kardashian and he ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.
"I told him what the play was. When I told him what he was going to deal with…I told him, 'Bro, I was just with her for three or four years and like, this is what you're about to deal with.'"
Tyga continued, "Chyna just got a different mentality. She really is a good person, but she's been through a lot in her life, and she really didn't have people to help guide her…He's coming from a whole different world. He don't know how she moves and how she thinks. When you're in love and when you don't care what nobody else thinks, love like blinds you. I told him, but I'm not going to intervene in what they got going on. That's not my business. That's their relationship."
Listen to his full interview on The Breakfast Club here.