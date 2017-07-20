Who says you can't go home again? Ryan Seacrest will return to American Idol, once again hosting the reality singing competition. American Idol will return to life after just a year off the air, this time airing on ABC. Fox's version ran for 15 seasons from 2002-2016.

Seacrest's return to American Idol was a long time coming, despite Idol's short time off the air. It all started when Seacrest did his signature sign off during the American Idol series finale.

"And one more time—this is so tough—we say to you from Hollywood, goodnight America," he said. "For now."

"I didn't want to say goodbye last night. Thank you for 15 amazing seasons #IdolFinale," Seacrest tweeted after the April 2016 finale.

That should've been the first clue that American Idol wasn't about to go quietly into the night.