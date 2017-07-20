Conan O'Brien Is (Almost) the Whole Package on Wonder Woman's Island of Amazons

He's sexy and he knows it.

In a Conan cold open that aired Wednesday, Conan O'Brientakes an unexpected detour en route to Comic-Con San Diego 2017, where he will host his talk show on-site for the third year in a row.

What was supposed to be a road trip with sidekick Andy Richter turns into a Wonder Woman adventure as he is unceremoniously dumped on the side of the road due to his inability to accept the fact that, clearly, the driver has power over the radio. He then, conveniently, finds a World War I-era German fighter plane, flies it for more than half a day and ends up in the hidden island of Themyscira, home of Diana Prince and her fellow Amazon warriors, parodying a scene from Wonder Woman.

Naturally, they are very curious about who—or rather what—he is and after verifying that he is not a sea jelly and is rather a male human, they are especially keen on checking out...the goods.

Conan OBrien, Wonder Woman, GIF

TBS

At Comic-Con San Diego, Warner Bros. Pictures is presenting a panel showcasing its upcoming films, which include Justice League, starring the likes of Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's Ben AffleckJason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg).

Comic-Con San Diego 2017 begins officially on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

