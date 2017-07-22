Saturday Savings: Bella Thorne's Boots Are Now Half the Price

Bella Thorne

247PapsTV / Splash News

We think David Bowie would totally approve.

Bella Thorne just wore the coolest, metallic Modern Vice boots—the best part? They're going for half the price now!

The young starlet has been in the spotlight lately for non-fashion-related reasons (i.e. her relationship with Scott Disick), so we thought it was time to draw some attention to her crazy-original and eclectic sense of style.

We love the way she paired the silver boots with an all-white outfit then continued to trickle in some more pops of red in the form of a bomber jacket and sunglasses. It's a different kind of matchy-matchy, one we think everyone could get behind.

Bella Thorne's Best Looks

When it comes to such statement-making boots, it's important to keep the rest of your ensemble simple. A cute pair of cropped denim and a black tank would look killer with the shoe!

Hopefully, Bella's boots don't sell out before you can get your hands on a pair, but in the event they do, check out the below sale items. They'll help you create a similar look!

ESC: Boots

Modern Vice

The Original Bolt Boot, Was: $398, Now: $199

ESC: Boots

Gucci

Metallic Leather and Textured-Lame Chelsea Boots, Was: $980, Now: $490

ESC: Boots

Forever 21

Metallic Crackled Ankle Boots, Was: $48, Now: $34

ESC: Boots

Zara

Silver High Heel Ankle Boots, Was: $70, Now: $20

ESC: Boots

River Island

Silver Glitter Block Heel Sock Boots, Was: $96, Now: $40

ESC: Boots

H&M

Ankle Boots, Was: $35, Now: $20

ESC: Boots

Haider Ackermann

Metallic Leather Ankle Boots, Was: $1,100, Now: $330

ESC: Boots

Marc Jacobs

Kim Sequined Leather Chelsea Boots, Was: $350, Now: $140

ESC: Boots

Saint Laurent

Candy Glittered Suede Platform Ankle Boots, Was: $1,140, Now: $684

ESC: Boots

Topshop

Krome Leather Boots, Was: $70, Now: $24

ESC: Boots

PrettyLittleThing

Ayesha Black Faux Suede Star Thigh High Western Boots, Was: $97, Now: $44

These boots were made for walking.

So do that with them.

