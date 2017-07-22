247PapsTV / Splash News
247PapsTV / Splash News
We think David Bowie would totally approve.
Bella Thorne just wore the coolest, metallic Modern Vice boots—the best part? They're going for half the price now!
The young starlet has been in the spotlight lately for non-fashion-related reasons (i.e. her relationship with Scott Disick), so we thought it was time to draw some attention to her crazy-original and eclectic sense of style.
We love the way she paired the silver boots with an all-white outfit then continued to trickle in some more pops of red in the form of a bomber jacket and sunglasses. It's a different kind of matchy-matchy, one we think everyone could get behind.
When it comes to such statement-making boots, it's important to keep the rest of your ensemble simple. A cute pair of cropped denim and a black tank would look killer with the shoe!
Hopefully, Bella's boots don't sell out before you can get your hands on a pair, but in the event they do, check out the below sale items. They'll help you create a similar look!
The Original Bolt Boot, Was: $398, Now: $199
Metallic Leather and Textured-Lame Chelsea Boots, Was: $980, Now: $490
Metallic Crackled Ankle Boots, Was: $48, Now: $34
Article continues below
Silver High Heel Ankle Boots, Was: $70, Now: $20
Silver Glitter Block Heel Sock Boots, Was: $96, Now: $40
Ankle Boots, Was: $35, Now: $20
Article continues below
Metallic Leather Ankle Boots, Was: $1,100, Now: $330
Kim Sequined Leather Chelsea Boots, Was: $350, Now: $140
Candy Glittered Suede Platform Ankle Boots, Was: $1,140, Now: $684
Article continues below
Krome Leather Boots, Was: $70, Now: $24
Ayesha Black Faux Suede Star Thigh High Western Boots, Was: $97, Now: $44
These boots were made for walking.
So do that with them.