We think David Bowie would totally approve.

Bella Thorne just wore the coolest, metallic Modern Vice boots—the best part? They're going for half the price now!

The young starlet has been in the spotlight lately for non-fashion-related reasons (i.e. her relationship with Scott Disick), so we thought it was time to draw some attention to her crazy-original and eclectic sense of style.

We love the way she paired the silver boots with an all-white outfit then continued to trickle in some more pops of red in the form of a bomber jacket and sunglasses. It's a different kind of matchy-matchy, one we think everyone could get behind.