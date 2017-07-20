Disney World really is "the most magical place on earth."

No one understands that better than Courtney Gilmour and Tom Gilmour of Portland, Pa., who had fostered 12-year-old Janielle Gilmour and 10-year-old Elijah Gilmour for the last three years. Unbeknownst to the kids, the couple had just finalized their adoption papers when they visited Florida in May. "It had originally been planned as a trip to the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando that they do every couple of years, but it was the kids' spring break and we decided to take them to Disney World, too," Courtney tells E! News. "We didn't want to be the people who took their kids to Orlando and didn't take them to Disney World. So, we found an extra 24 hours that we were able to do it. We did Disney World first, then the Star Wars Celebration."

When the Gilmour family checked into the Magic Kingdom park, each member was given a button to write down his or her reasons for celebrating. "We didn't have the adoption date until the Friday before our vacation, but once we got it I thought, 'How cool would it be to give a sign to Mickey?'" she says. "When we got down there we sent out pictures on Twitter of our buttons. Ours said, 'Adopting Our Kids.' Theirs said, 'Getting Adopted.' The people from Disney World's Twitter reached out to us and asked, 'How can we help make this extra special?'" She had no clue how special the moment would be: "I thought it meant we were getting a dessert!"