Kate Middleton and Prince William continued their royal tour of Germany Thursday morning. Middleton brightened up a rainy day in Heidelberg in a Jenny Packham dress, and the Duchess of Cambridge finished her look with Monsoon Fleur espadrilles and an Alexander McQueen bag.

Their first stop was a visit to the German Cancer Research Institute, where they got a briefing on leukemia. Wearing lab coats, the couple took turns looking at cells through a microscope. "Ladies first!" William said. After taking a peek, his wife said, "It's in 3D, too, which is amazing."

The duo talked with the board of directors, including Nobel Prize winner Harald zur Hausen, and British stem cell biologist Dr. Michael Milsom gave them a tour of one of the laboratories.