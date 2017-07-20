Kate Middleton and Prince William Twist Pretzels and Make Sweets in Germany

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge

MARIJAN MURAT/AFP/Getty Images

Guten morgen!

Kate Middleton and Prince William continued their royal tour of Germany Thursday morning. Middleton brightened up a rainy day in Heidelberg in a Jenny Packham dress, and the Duchess of Cambridge finished her look with Monsoon Fleur espadrilles and an Alexander McQueen bag.

Their first stop was a visit to the German Cancer Research Institute, where they got a briefing on leukemia. Wearing lab coats, the couple took turns looking at cells through a microscope. "Ladies first!" William said. After taking a peek, his wife said, "It's in 3D, too, which is amazing."

The duo talked with the board of directors, including Nobel Prize winner Harald zur Hausen, and British stem cell biologist Dr. Michael Milsom gave them a tour of one of the laboratories.

Photos

The Royal Tour of Poland and Germany

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge

MARIJAN MURAT/AFP/Getty Images

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

"We are very proud that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided to visit the DKFZ," Dr. Michael Baumann, chairman and scientific chair of the institute, said. "They have made a clear gesture, which underlines the great importance of medical research for our society." His colleague, commercial chairman Dr. Josef Puchta, added, "The decision to come to the DKFZ also serves to show that we are recognized internationally as a leading research institution."

Next on the agenda: a visit to Heidelberg's traditional market square.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

After a brief lesson from local apprentice Andreas Goebes, Kate put on an apron so she and William could try their hand at pretzel making. Mayor Eckart Wuerzner looked on as the duo twisted the dough. Kate had trouble assembling the pretzel loop, so she decided to step back and let her husband take the lead. Once William was done, the crowd him a round of applause. In addition to sampling some cake, they also "made sweeties" and enjoyed locally brewed beer.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton

PATRICK SEEGER/AFP/Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Later in the day, the couple competed in a boat race—which William's team won.

The royal family arrived in Germany Wednesday after touring Poland for two days; Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents and stole the show as they hit the tarmac.

