Jared Padalecki didn't exactly act his age his 35th birthday.

Along with his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles, he appeared on TBS' Conan Wednesday, taped in San Diego in celebration of 2017 Comic-Con. "You guys have a tradition on your birthday of celebrating in a certain way," Conan O'Brien said. "You want to tell us what that is?"

"Yeah," Padalecki deadpanned. "We streak."

Though the audience cheered, Ackles said, "That's not...no. That's not really what we do."

"Technically, it's usually the next day," Padalecki joked, "because we've had too much to drink."