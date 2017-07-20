Along with his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles, he appeared on TBS' Conan Wednesday, taped in San Diego in celebration of 2017 Comic-Con. "You guys have a tradition on your birthday of celebrating in a certain way," Conan O'Brien said. "You want to tell us what that is?"
"Yeah," Padalecki deadpanned. "We streak."
Though the audience cheered, Ackles said, "That's not...no. That's not really what we do."
"Technically, it's usually the next day," Padalecki joked, "because we've had too much to drink."
Ackles then explained their tradition. "When the show first started, we used to sneak kegs into each other's trailers. True story! Warner Bros., don't listen! As the years got on, the kegs became half kegs, then they became the little half-liter Heineken kegs, and then it just became embarrassing. It was maybe a beer. And now, I don't think it's anything; we just get some sleep."
O'Brien then revealed to Padalecki that his co-star had set up a surprise. Ackles urged him to do a keg stand, saying it was only "OK to do" if you're "in a fraternity" or on Conan. "I will preface this by saying my family and I are opening up a craft brewery in Austin at the end of summer," Ackles added. "This is the very first keg ever kegged and it was driven out from Austin, Texas."
"I thought this was just a stupid stunt," Andy Richter joked. "Now it's just a plug!"
Watch the video now to see how long Padalecki did the keg stand.