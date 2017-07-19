Romeo Santos Proudly Unveils His Wax Figure After Fans' Petition

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York
Can the real Romeo Santos please stand up?
The "Imitadora" singer's highly-anticipated wax figure is finally here, and the star's Romeistas played a huge role in the flattering honor. The 35-year-old star posed with the statue for photos and even a video for fans that he later shared on Instagram. And honestly, it's not easy to tell these two apart.
"A complete honor, thank you Madame Tussauds, thank you, Jennifer Nieves, and to all the Romeistas that participated in the petition. In only two days #Golden. @nycwax," the star captioned the post.
In 2015, Santos' fans petitioned for the "King of Bachata" to be honored with a wax figure. Possibly one of his biggest fans, Jennifer Nieves, took matters into her own hands and collected thousands of signatures for the statue on Change.org.
They were heard and they got exactly what they set themselves out to achieve.
But this week is starting to look like Santos' best week, ever! Earlier this week he released the music video, which is very steamy and NSFW, for his mega-hit single "Imitadora."
The song hit No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart in its fourth week on the chart, which dethrones Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber. On Friday, July 21, Romeo will be gifting fans with a new album on a very special day—his birthday. Golden will be Santos' first album since 2014. "I want to thank you guys so much for the support, from the bottom of my heart. I want to see you all at the in-stores [events]," the singer said in a video to his fans.
Friday couldn't come any sooner!