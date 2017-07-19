Andy Cohen is on a mission to find out what's going on with Luann D'Agostino and Tom D'Agostino.
During Wednesday night's all new Watch What Happens Live, the host couldn't help but bring up the rumors surrounding the Bravo couple.
"Luann, elephant in the room. Massive story on Page Six this week," Andy explained during the live show. "They say your marriage to Tom is hanging by a thread and that you slapped him in a restaurant."
"Do they love Tom and I? Oh my god, that's so not right," Luann replied. "I did not slap him. We have a very passionate love affair going."
She continued, "We never go to bed angry but when we do, when we wake up, we make up. That's the best part."
As fellow guest Ali Wentworth later clarified, Luann and Tom are fans of make-up sex after experiencing a disagreement.
Andy, however, wasn't done just yet. The host went on to ask a series of questions including whether or not Luann laid her hands on Tom during the night in question.
"No, of course not. It's gossip, come on," she shared. "I take his face in a very loving way, and people took it as a slap."
As for whether or not the couple had a fight in a restaurant, Luann replied, "Absolutely."
This isn't the first time Luann has addressed rumors surrounding her marriage of nearly seven months. While public scrutiny is at an all-time high, the Real Housewives of New York City star assures fans that everything in her relationship is more than a-okay.
"Tom and I are good. We love each other and you work through things," she told E! News earlier in the week at the Third Annual Foodie Ball presented by ACE Programs for the Homeless. "That's what couples do—so everything is fine and we are happy."
