Andy Cohen is on a mission to find out what's going on with Luann D'Agostino and Tom D'Agostino.

During Wednesday night's all new Watch What Happens Live, the host couldn't help but bring up the rumors surrounding the Bravo couple.

"Luann, elephant in the room. Massive story on Page Six this week," Andy explained during the live show. "They say your marriage to Tom is hanging by a thread and that you slapped him in a restaurant."

"Do they love Tom and I? Oh my god, that's so not right," Luann replied. "I did not slap him. We have a very passionate love affair going."

She continued, "We never go to bed angry but when we do, when we wake up, we make up. That's the best part."