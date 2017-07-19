Lena Dunham Joins American Horror Story Season 7

Welcome another new face to the world of American Horror Story!

Ryan Murphy just announced on Twitter that Lena Dunham will be joining the fray this season.

"Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!" he tweeted.

Dunham joins an ever-growing list of cast members, including vets Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, alongside newbies like Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd, and Colton Haynes. Of course, no details are available about any characters, and the only thing we know about the theme is that it relates to the 2016 election. Murphy said the official title will be revealed tomorrow, July 20.