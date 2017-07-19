Lena Dunham Joins American Horror Story Season 7

Welcome another new face to the world of American Horror Story!
Ryan Murphy just announced on Twitter that Lena Dunham will be joining the fray this season.
"Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!" he tweeted.
Dunham joins an ever-growing list of cast members, including vets Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, alongside newbies like Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd, and Colton Haynes. Of course, no details are available about any characters, and the only thing we know about the theme is that it relates to the 2016 election. Murphy said the official title will be revealed tomorrow, July 20.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
In the meantime, the super-producer has been posting clues as to what we can expect this season, including a person covered in bees. (BEES?!)
Earlier this year, Murphy told us that while Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will be a part of the season, they will be seen on TV and not played by actors.
"The first 10 minutes of the season, this season, takes place in a very eerie macabre way on election night and there's something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they're watching it all go down," Murphy told us. "Which in itself was a horror story, so it's like a horror story upon a horror story."
And don't expect the season to depict the election literally.
"Horror Story is always about allegory, so the election is allegory," he continued. "It's our jumping off point. It is about the election we just went through and what happened on that night and the fallout of that night, which to many people, from all sides of the camps is a horror story. And you know, that show is always so fun when it's about the zeitgeist and what we're doing now."
AHS will be Dunham's first major role on a drama series, and her first TV role since Girls ended earlier this year.
American Horror Story season seven premieres this fall on FX.