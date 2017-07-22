Catfish’s Nev Schulman Marries Laura Perlongo

Courtesy Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Stella Artois
Cue the wedding bells!
Catfish star Nev Schulman married his girlfriend Laura Perlongo in a romantic ceremony in the backyard of his father's home in the Hamptons Saturday. The couple's baby daughter, Cleo James, served as the flower girl and YouTuber Casey Neistat officiated the ceremony, People reported
"I never imagined I could be this happy," Schulman, 32, told the magazine. "Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I'm a very lucky man."
Perlongo, 31, wore a lace gown by Israeli designer Inbal Raviv and jewelry by Edgar Mosa, according to People.
Schulman and Perlongo first announced that they were engaged to wed back in May of last year, just five months before the now husband and wife welcomed their first child into the world.
The MTV star had been posting his wedding planning for weeks leading up to the big day, and earlier this week even posted a photo of himself trying on his tuxedo alongside—who else—little baby Cleo.
"Picking your wedding outfit can be tough," he explained. "Good thing I have the best little helper a groom could hope for."
Nev's leading lady also took to social media to post a sexy image of the couple with the following caption: "Last single Saturday. Feeling Thirsty."
News of the couple's pregnancy came as a surprise to many, as Perlongo published a candid op-ed for ATTN explaining the story of how she found out she was "pregnant accidentally on purpose."
"To make a long letter short, Nev and I certainly have no idea what we're doing, we just know we're doing something we want to be doing," she concluded. "Hopefully we don't suck at it or turn into know-it-all zombies. Mainly we're just really happy and excited."
Weeks later, Nev popped the question, and the rest (as they say) is history!
Congratulations to the newlyweds!