Catfish’s Nev Schulman Marries Laura Perlongo

Cue the wedding bells!

Catfish star Nev Schulman married his girlfriend Laura Perlongo in a romantic ceremony in the backyard of his father's home in the Hamptons Saturday. The couple's baby daughter, Cleo James, served as the flower girl and YouTuber Casey Neistat officiated the ceremony, People reported

"I never imagined I could be this happy," Schulman, 32, told the magazine. "Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I'm a very lucky man."

Perlongo, 31, wore a lace gown by Israeli designer Inbal Raviv and jewelry by Edgar Mosa, according to People.

Schulman and Perlongo first announced that they were engaged to wed back in May of last year, just five months before the now husband and wife welcomed their first child into the world.