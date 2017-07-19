Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Meghan McCain is asking for prayers after her father Senator John McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer.
In a heartfelt post on social media, the Outnumbered co-host expressed her unconditional love towards her father.
At the same time, she requested support after her dad learned that he had a brain tumor.
"The news of my father's illness has affected everyone of us in the McCain family," Meghan shared on Twitter. "My grandmother, mother, brothers, sister, and I have all endured the shock of the news, and now we live with the anxiety about what comes next."
She continued, "It is an experience familiar to us, given my father's previous battle with cancer and it is familiar to the countless American families whose loved ones are also stricken with the tragedy of disease and the inevitability of age. If we could ask anything of anyone now, it would be the prayers of those of you who understand this all too well. We would be so grateful for them."
While many may know John as the senator of Arizona, the Republican nominee for the 2008 presidential election and a military veteran, Meghan expressed just how strong of a father he has been away from Washington D.C.
"It won't surprise you to learn that in all this, the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father. He is the toughest person I know," she shared. "The cruelest enemy could not break him. The aggressions of political life could not bend him. So he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways: but it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has."
Back on Friday, Senator McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye. It was later revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.
"The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation," the Mayo clinic said in a statement. "The Senator's doctors say he is recovering from his surgery ‘amazingly well' and his underlying health is excellent."
The office of Senator McCain added, "Senator McCain appreciates the outpouring of support he has received over the last few days. He is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona. He is grateful to the doctors and staff at Mayo Clinic for their outstanding care, and is confident that any future treatment will be effective. Further consultations with Senator McCain's Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate."
As for daughter Meghan, she wants followers to know just how great of a dad Senator McCain has and continues to be for her. And while the future remains uncertain, the author is confident that good news will come soon.
"My love for my father is boundless, and like any daughter I cannot and do not wish to be in a world without him. I have faith that those days remain far away. Yet even in this moment, my fears for him are overwhelmed by one thing above all: gratitude for our years together, and the years still to come," she wrote. "He is a warrior at dusk, one of the greatest Americans of our age, and the worthy heir to his father's and grandfather's name. But to me he is something more. He is my strength, my example, my refuge, my confidante, my teacher, my rock, my hero—my dad.–MMM."