Meghan McCain is asking for prayers after her father Senator John McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer.

In a heartfelt post on social media, the Outnumbered co-host expressed her unconditional love towards her father.

At the same time, she requested support after her dad learned that he had a brain tumor.

"The news of my father's illness has affected everyone of us in the McCain family," Meghan shared on Twitter. "My grandmother, mother, brothers, sister, and I have all endured the shock of the news, and now we live with the anxiety about what comes next."

She continued, "It is an experience familiar to us, given my father's previous battle with cancer and it is familiar to the countless American families whose loved ones are also stricken with the tragedy of disease and the inevitability of age. If we could ask anything of anyone now, it would be the prayers of those of you who understand this all too well. We would be so grateful for them."