EXCLUSIVE!

Karina Smirnoff Pisses Off Tiffany Pollard During Explosive Famously Single Fight: ''Don't Ever Call Me a F--king Bitch!''

Don't call Tiffany "New York" Pollard a bitch, even when you're joking!

In this exclusive preview clip from Sunday's new Famously Single, Karina Smirnoff is in a sour mood after none of the housemates try to set her up and Tiffany isn't having it.

"Karina is being very, very, very self-absorbed, to the point where it's annoying," Tiffany says. "Un-f--king believable."

Karina then turns to Tiffany and says, "I saw that! None of you bitches thought of me."

"Don't call me no bitch!" Tiffany says as she storms away. "Don't call me no f--king bitch."

"I wasn't given her no look, I just felt like Karina was so insecure and uncomfortable that nobody picked a guy for her to go out with," Tiffany tells the camera. "I mean, she needs to stop being so f--king high-maintenance! And also, don't ever call me a f--king bitch."

Yikes! Things get even more explosive when Tiffany confronts Karina about the b-word. 

Watch the clip to see the tension reach an all-time high!

Watch a brand new episode of Famously Single Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

