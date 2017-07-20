Don't call Tiffany "New York" Pollard a bitch, even when you're joking!

In this exclusive preview clip from Sunday's new Famously Single, Karina Smirnoff is in a sour mood after none of the housemates try to set her up and Tiffany isn't having it.

"Karina is being very, very, very self-absorbed, to the point where it's annoying," Tiffany says. "Un-f--king believable."

Karina then turns to Tiffany and says, "I saw that! None of you bitches thought of me."

"Don't call me no bitch!" Tiffany says as she storms away. "Don't call me no f--king bitch."