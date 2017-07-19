Wife Hilariously Remixes Her Husband Snoring to the Tune of ''Despacito''

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Culpo

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Stevie Wonder, Tomeeka Robyn Bracy

Stevie Wonder Quietly Marries Longtime Girlfriend in Lavish Wedding: Report

Katy Perry Puts Taylor Swift Feud to Bed--Kind of

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Despacito, Snoring

YouTube

"Despacito" is unarguably the song of the summer, but it may have just become the song of the slumber! HEY OH!

The Spanish-language smash hit, released in January by Puerto Rican stars Luis Fonsi and reggaeton king Daddy Yankee, was already a huge success internationally but shot up the charts after Justin Bieber's remix came out in April. But the tune just got an even newer remix, which may not have you shaking your hips, but it'll definitely have you laughing. 

The "remix" was made by a wife who enlisted the help of her nephew after secretly recorded her husband snoring in various locations over four years and syncing it up to the tune of "Despacito."

The aunt and nephew call their collab, "Ronquidito," a variation of the Spanish word for snoring, which is ronquidos.

Photos

Stars Who've Dissed Justin Bieber

The vid features a sleepy husband, who notably has quite the mustache, as he naps, sleeps, takes a snooze in plethora of different places including cars, outdoors and even the kitchen table. 

On Wednesday, Universal Music said song (including the original and remix) was officially the most streamed song in history, amassing a combined for 4.6 billion plays in just six months, according to NPR. The outlet says that 2.6 billion views were on YouTube from views of the original version's music video, which is the third-most watched video in YouTube's history.

TAGS/ Viral , Music , Justin Bieber , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.