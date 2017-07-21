Almost nine years ago, a handful of kids from a really nice part of the San Fernando Valley got it into their heads that crime paid.

Or at least that crime could help them dress like Paris Hilton.

And so in October 2008, Rachel Lee and Nicholas Prugo set off for Hilton's $5.9 million home in a gated community bridged between Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks, Calif., after finding her address online. Not having anything plausible to tell a security guard, they scaled a hill behind the development to access the neighborhood.

They rang the heiress' doorbell to see if she was home, figuring at least they could get a sighting in if she was there. No answer, so they looked under the mat and actually found a spare key to the front door. So in they went and Lee treated herself to her own gifting suite in Hilton's closet. She and Prugo also stole about $1,800 apiece, cash they'd found sitting in Paris' various purses, and he swiped a bottle of Grey Goose vodka on the way out.