What a debut!

Ciara's son Future Zahir Wilburn just landed his very first modeling campaign at an impressive 3-years-old. Gap Kids cast the adorable toddler in their back to school advertisements, and boy is Future's smile contagious!

The R&B songstress couldn't help but share her excitement over her eldest child's official entrance into show biz. "Waking up in Beijing to see my little nugget on the front page of Gap.com! Holding back these happy tears! I'm so proud," CiCi wrote.

She continued, "Future Zahir has booked his first commercial campaign with #GapKids! I'm honestly speechless....Dreams Do Come True! #Back2School"