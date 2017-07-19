What a debut!
Ciara's son Future Zahir Wilburn just landed his very first modeling campaign at an impressive 3-years-old. Gap Kids cast the adorable toddler in their back to school advertisements, and boy is Future's smile contagious!
The R&B songstress couldn't help but share her excitement over her eldest child's official entrance into show biz. "Waking up in Beijing to see my little nugget on the front page of Gap.com! Holding back these happy tears! I'm so proud," CiCi wrote.
She continued, "Future Zahir has booked his first commercial campaign with #GapKids! I'm honestly speechless....Dreams Do Come True! #Back2School"
Gap Kids
In the aww-inducing snapshot shared by Ciara, her little man flashes his pearly whites as he runs toward the camera wearing dark denim jeans, white sneakers, a collared button down and a varsity-inspired jacket with asteroid and dinosaur patches.
Gap Kids
It's no surprise Ciara and hubby Russell Wilson encouraged Future to pursue a future in modeling. After all, have you seen his many red carpet appearances?!
At the 2017 Kids' Choice Sports Awards a few weeks back, the aspiring catwalk king dominated the red carpet with his stepdad. Ciara also shared a video of her son beatboxing just prior to his award show arrival that evening, further proving Future is a total natural in front of the camera.
It's certainly been an exciting time for Ciara's family, especially with the arrival of their newborn daughter Sienna Princess in late April. Soon after her birth, an insider told E! News little Future is "happy to have a sister" and is "so cute" while playing with her.
Congratulations to Future on his big gig!