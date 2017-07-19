Well that's not what we were expecting to hear!

While stopping by Hoda Kotb's SiriusXM show, The Hoda Show, Girls' Trip starJada Pinkett Smith had some surprising words of wisdom warning for her 17-year-old daughter Willow Smith and that's basically—don't marry young.

When Hoda asked the actress, who has been married to Will Smith since Dec. 31, 1197, what she would say to her independent daughter if she wanted to get married at a young age, like she did, Jada quickly joked that she'd tell her: "Don't do that! Don't do that!"

The actress, who married the Suicide Squad star when she was 25, said, "I'd have to be very careful if she fell in love when I fell in love and had a possibility of getting married. I would just talk to her and say... 'There's no rush; there's a lot of life to live.'"

In the sit-down, the 45-year-old even admitted, "I never wanted to be married."