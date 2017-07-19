When it comes to Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran's relationship, being friends with the ex is easier said than done.
Just weeks after Teen Mom OG wrapped up another season, the MTV reality stars appear to be on less than favorable terms with one another.
Earlier today, E! News confirmed that Farrah served Simon with a cease and desist order. "She just returned to America from working overseas," her rep shared with us. "She is focusing on her upcoming business endeavors and spending time with her daughter and has no time to feed into negative situations."
Ultimately, Simon isn't keeping quiet and is sharing his side of the story.
"Given that I have respect for her dad, I'll let her slide," he shared with E! News exclusively. "I don't need drama in my life at this point. She can say what she wants, but we all know who the real one is and who the fraud is."
David Livingston/Getty Images
Simon continued, "I have no hard feelings against Farrah. We are just from two different worlds. She likes the fake life, I want what's real. I wish the best for her and much success in all of her future endeavors."
In addition to the cease and desist order, Farrah has been speaking out on social media about her ex. Earlier this month, the reality star wrote several tweets voicing her experiences with her on-again, off-again boyfriend.
"@SimonSaran why are you trying to get attention, your pathetic & im a great mother, professional, friend & women go STOP using me for money," she wrote to her 1.2 million followers. "FYI Simon is not in my life and really is hurt I've moved on free ride is over! Stop talking about me & tv if your over me lmao."
She added, "I'm happy I get to travel the world and meet great people unlike you at home stalking my dates and social Thank me for making you! Jealous."
As MTV fans know, Farrah and Simon have had an unpredictable relationship for a long time. In fact, viewers have watched the pair break up and get back together.
With Farrah's latest dating show Single AF complete, could there be any chance of a reconciliation once all the dust settles?
"No. I think we are better off going our separate ways," Simon shared with E! News. "There's no loyalty in that woman. She'd rather make a buck then to keep someone around who actually cared about her. She will forever be alone."
He added, "Her friends reach out to me an give me an update about her. She's very confused. Her friends know that she screwed up big time by losing me."
As for Farrah's perspective, she appears to be on the same page. "I'm so happy I've separated myself and won't be harassed or stalked by him further," she told E! News.
Us Weekly was first to report the cease and desist letter.
—Additional reporting by Beth Sobol