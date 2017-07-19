When it comes to Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran's relationship, being friends with the ex is easier said than done.

Just weeks after Teen Mom OG wrapped up another season, the MTV reality stars appear to be on less than favorable terms with one another.

Earlier today, E! News confirmed that Farrah served Simon with a cease and desist order. "She just returned to America from working overseas," her rep shared with us. "She is focusing on her upcoming business endeavors and spending time with her daughter and has no time to feed into negative situations."

Ultimately, Simon isn't keeping quiet and is sharing his side of the story.

"Given that I have respect for her dad, I'll let her slide," he shared with E! News exclusively. "I don't need drama in my life at this point. She can say what she wants, but we all know who the real one is and who the fraud is."