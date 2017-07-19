Beyoncé's latest wax figure debuted today—and it's getting a whole lot of attention...

The Beyhive has been buzzing with outrage since a tweet of an alleged Madame Tussauds wax figure of the Lemonade singer went viral last night—and it's not hard to see why.

Tweeters were quick to point out how little the figure resembled Queen Bey herself, from facial features to overall complexion, and accused the museum of whitewashing.

"I think this is the most disgusting, disrespectful wax figure of Beyoncé ever," one fan tweeted.

Many also made comparisons between the wax figure and famous white women, like Lindsay Lohan, Christina Aguilera and Kate Gosselin.