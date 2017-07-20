San Diego's 2017 Comic-Con Is Here: See Will Smith, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and More Star Sightings

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher

We're nearing the end of July, the weather is scorching hot, and for some reason, an exceptional amount of people dressed up as Sci-Fi characters have invaded the city of San Diego.

That's right, people...It's Comic-Con season!

San Diego's 2017 International Comic-Con has officially kicked off, and that means we've already seen tons of celebrities start to invade America's Finest City (or so it's called). 

Stars like Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges have arrived in town to support their latest projects.

In fact, some stars are already making news with their big announcements. Anyone else still emotional after that final Teen Wolf panel? For those unable to attend in person, we're compiling some of the best photos from the multi-day event. 

Terry Crews, Will Smith, 2017 Comic-Con

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Terry Crews & Will Smith

Let me hear you screammmm! The Hollywood stars support their new Netflix Films at the Bright and Death Note panel.

Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, 2017 Comic-Con

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Channing Tatum & Halle Berry

Cheers to Comic-Con 2017! The A-list stars tease future projects at the 20th Century FOX panel. 

Dylan O'Brien, Tyler Posey, 2017 Comic-Con

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dylan O'Brien & Tyler Posey

In their final Comic-Con appearance in support of Teen Wolf, the MTV stars share a laugh during their panel. 

Nolan Gould, 2017 Comic-Con

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for WIRED

Nolan Gould

The Modern Family star enjoys some sweet treats at the 2017 WIRED Cafe. 

Justin Theroux, Dave Franco, 2017 Comic-Con

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for WIRED

Justin Theroux & Dave Franco

In between supporting their Lego Ninjago movie, the Hollywood pals stop by the 2017 WIRED Cafe. 

Jeff Bridges, 2017 Comic-Con

Araya Diaz/WireImage

Jeff Bridges

The Comic-Con veteran arrives on the red carpet in support of Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

Abigail Spencer, 2017 Comic-Con

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for WIRED

Abigail Spencer

The Timeless star stops by the 2017 WIRED Cafe presented by AT&T Audience Network. 

Khylin Rhambo, 2017 Comic-Con

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV

Khylin Rhambo

Who said Comic-Con is all work and no play hasn't met this Teen Wolf star. 

Needless to say, the convention is already off to an incredible start, and there's still so many days to go!

For now, check out all the star sightings at this year's Comic-Con in our gallery above

