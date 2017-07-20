We're nearing the end of July, the weather is scorching hot, and for some reason, an exceptional amount of people dressed up as Sci-Fi characters have invaded the city of San Diego.
That's right, people...It's Comic-Con season!
San Diego's 2017 International Comic-Con has officially kicked off, and that means we've already seen tons of celebrities start to invade America's Finest City (or so it's called).
Stars like Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges have arrived in town to support their latest projects.
In fact, some stars are already making news with their big announcements. Anyone else still emotional after that final Teen Wolf panel? For those unable to attend in person, we're compiling some of the best photos from the multi-day event.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Let me hear you screammmm! The Hollywood stars support their new Netflix Films at the Bright and Death Note panel.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Cheers to Comic-Con 2017! The A-list stars tease future projects at the 20th Century FOX panel.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
In their final Comic-Con appearance in support of Teen Wolf, the MTV stars share a laugh during their panel.
Article continues below
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for WIRED
The Modern Family star enjoys some sweet treats at the 2017 WIRED Cafe.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for WIRED
In between supporting their Lego Ninjago movie, the Hollywood pals stop by the 2017 WIRED Cafe.
Araya Diaz/WireImage
The Comic-Con veteran arrives on the red carpet in support of Kingsman: The Golden Circle.
Article continues below
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for WIRED
The Timeless star stops by the 2017 WIRED Cafe presented by AT&T Audience Network.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV
Who said Comic-Con is all work and no play hasn't met this Teen Wolf star.
Needless to say, the convention is already off to an incredible start, and there's still so many days to go!
For now, check out all the star sightings at this year's Comic-Con in our gallery above.