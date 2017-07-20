We're nearing the end of July, the weather is scorching hot, and for some reason, an exceptional amount of people dressed up as Sci-Fi characters have invaded the city of San Diego.

That's right, people...It's Comic-Con season!

San Diego's 2017 International Comic-Con has officially kicked off, and that means we've already seen tons of celebrities start to invade America's Finest City (or so it's called).

Stars like Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges have arrived in town to support their latest projects.

In fact, some stars are already making news with their big announcements. Anyone else still emotional after that final Teen Wolf panel? For those unable to attend in person, we're compiling some of the best photos from the multi-day event.