If loving Fiona the Hippo is wrong, we don't want to be right.

Since the adorable viral sensation's birth nearly six months ago, plenty of animal lovers have followed Fiona's journey from at-risk preemie to a healthy 355 lb. bundle of love! Her inspiring story has taken the internet by storm, and thanks to the many photos and videos shared by her wonderful caretakers at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens, everyone can join in with one harmonious "aww!"

Fiona—who made history as the first Nile hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo in 75 years—isn't afraid to take a nap in the shower, photobomb a family reunion or let it all hang out while taking a dip, and that's exactly why we adore her.