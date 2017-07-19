Fiona the Hippo Is Six Months! A Timeline of Her Biggest Milestones and Most Heartwarming Moments

If loving Fiona the Hippo is wrong, we don't want to be right. 

Since the adorable viral sensation's birth nearly six months ago, plenty of animal lovers have followed Fiona's journey from at-risk preemie to a healthy 355 lb. bundle of love! Her inspiring story has taken the internet by storm, and thanks to the many photos and videos shared by her wonderful caretakers at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens, everyone can join in with one harmonious "aww!"

Fiona—who made history as the first Nile hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo in 75 years—isn't afraid to take a nap in the showerphotobomb a family reunion or let it all hang out while taking a dip, and that's exactly why we adore her.  

To put it lightly, the world deserves Fiona the Hippo more than ever. In celebration of her birthday, let's take a trip down memory lane with her most confident moments and impressive milestones. 

Fiona The Hippo

cincinnatizoo/Instagram

Welcome to the World!

The zoo's 17-year-old hippo named Bibi gave birth to little Fiona six weeks early on January 24, 2017. She weighed 25 lbs. less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species, prompting critical care from vet staff.

Fiona The Hippo

cincinnatizoo/Instagram

Making Progress

Fiona's health made steady improvements in the weeks after her arrival, and by mid-March she had reached the 90 lb. mark, was eating hay and enjoying time in the pool!

Fiona The Hippo

cincinnatizoo/Instagram

Millennial Hippo

Ever so curious about her surroundings, Fiona couldn't help but get an up-close look at herself on a computer screen.

Fiona The Hippo

cincinnatizoo/Instagram

Fat and Fabulous

By May, Fiona was well into the 200 lb. range and spending plenty of time lounging in her kiddie pool. What. A. Life.

Fiona The Hippo

cincinnatizoo/Instagram

Getting Stronger!

Thanks to Fiona's tireless spirit and determination, she graduated to deeper-level pools after learning how to propel herself through the water.

Fiona The Hippo

cincinnatizoo/Instagram

Meet Bifi

It wasn't until early June that little Fiona began spending time with her mama. In the beginning, Bifi (as they were so lovingly dubbed) interacted during brief, supervised play dates but have since begun adjusting to life in the outdoor pool enclosure. 

Fiona The Hippo

cincinnatizoo/Instagram

Let's Introduce Pops

Fiona's dad Henry was reunited with his daughter one month later and from the looks of those hippo grins, their first time interacting went swell! 

Fiona The Hippo

cincinnatizoo/Instagram

Hungry, Hungry Hippo

Fiona embraces all her curves and all her edges, and it's a much-needed reminder that we all should too. 

Fiona The Hippo

cincinnatizoo/Instagram

Like Father, Like Daughter

It took much longer than anticipated, but Henry, Bibi and Fiona are finally cohabitating as a happy and healthy bloat. She can't get enough time exploring her dads' mouth, which is apparently normal behavior for a growing baby hippo!

Fiona The Hippo

cincinnatizoo/Instagram

Smooch!

Without a finalized schedule in place, Cincinnati Zoo visitors should cross their fingers in anticipation of seeing Fiona out and about. Here she is laying a wet one on her caregiver. Mwah! 

Fiona The Hippo

cincinnatizoo/Instagram

Fun in the Sun

This mother-daughter pair spends their afternoons splashing in the pool like any hippos should. And aren't those faces priceless?

We can't wait to watch Fiona the Hippo grow up right before our eyes! Is Fiona your spirit animal? Sound off in the comments.

