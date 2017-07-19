Rob Kardashian Is Getting Counseling After Blac Chyna Legal Drama

After a tumultuous few weeks, Rob Kardashian is finally getting some professional help. A source tells E! News that Rob has finally taken steps to avoid any future public outbursts like the kind that brought on Blac Chyna's recent temporary restraining order.
The insider says, "Rob is getting counseling. He wants to be the best dad possible."
As for how the counseling is going, the source adds that it's "going really well" and that his close-knit family are already noticing a positive difference in Rob.
Earlier in the month, Dream Kardashian's father took to social media to go on a graphic and sexually explicit rant against his ex. As a result of the outburst's fallout, the source says that Rob is also on a social media black-out and that's been a very healthy decision for the troubled reality star.
On July 5, Rob made headlines when he unleashed on his ex via social media, posting nude photos of Chyna to his Instagram account, including alleged texts from someone he claims his on-again/off-again ex had been seeing.
"This is the dude Chyna got caught cheating on me with for a minute now. And look he texted me asking for help and said he needed money cuz he can't afford to pay Chyna's bill so that's why I pay her bills. More receipts are coming," he wrote, "Just yesterday Chyna sent me her p---y and everything and said she gonna come f--k me ... wait for it. Never once have I cheated on Chyna and I remained loyal to her even after all the cheating she been doing and the multiple men she been f--king including me ..."
The 30-year-old sock designer continued to post private, sexual text messages they allegedly exchanged.
"I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday," Rob wrote. "This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care."
Rob was quickly kicked off Instagram, but he took to Twitter to continue. Eventually the tirade ended and Rob has not been back on since July 5.
On July 10, Chyna spoke out on TV, along with her lawyer, Lisa Bloom. The E! reality star spoke to Good Morning America's Linsey Davis in an interview in which she discussed her ex's jealous rant and how the three images he posted of her publicly affected her.
"I was devastated, of course. I'm like, how could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?" Chyna admitted. "And I'm like, 'Wow, OK.' Like, this is a person that I trusted. I felt...betrayed." As for reports that Chyna actually liked the explicit images that Rob posted, she fired back, "I didn't like none of the photos. I actually have Robert Kardashian blocked from my Instagram."