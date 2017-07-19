Rob Kardashian Is Getting Counseling After Blac Chyna Legal Drama

After a tumultuous few weeks, Rob Kardashian is finally getting some professional help. A source tells E! News that Rob has finally taken steps to avoid any future public outbursts like the kind that brought on Blac Chyna's recent temporary restraining order.

The insider says, "Rob is getting counseling. He wants to be the best dad possible."

As for how the counseling is going, the source adds that it's "going really well" and that his close-knit family are already noticing a positive difference in Rob.

Earlier in the month, Dream Kardashian's father took to social media to go on a graphic and sexually explicit rant against his ex. As a result of the outburst's fallout, the source says that Rob is also on a social media black-out and that's been a very healthy decision for the troubled reality star.