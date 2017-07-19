Forest Whitaker Is Joining Empire in Season 4

Get ready for even more star power.

Empire's list of A-list talent has just added another name: Forest Whitaker.

Fox announced on Wednesday that the Oscar-winner is set to join the hit drama in its upcoming fourth season, guest-starring in multiple episodes.

Whitaker is taking on the role of Uncle Eddie, a charismatic music icon and bonafide hitmaker, who gave an unknown Lucious (Terrence Howard) his first radio airplay. Decades later, Eddie steps up for Lucious at a critical moment during his rehabilitation, and a grateful Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) invites him to produce a song in celebration of Empire Entertainment's 20th anniversary.