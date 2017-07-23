The 7 Biggest Winners of Comic-Con 2017

So Comic-Con came and it went and now we're left of what to make of the mayhem, mania and major movie and TV moments that happened during the action-packed four-day event.
From The Walking Dead'sepic selfie to Ben Affleck's affirmation that he wasn't leaving The Batman and Stranger Things's all-the-feels season 2 trailer, this year's Con had a lot of Big Winners to choose from.
Here are 7 of the biggest Comic-Con 2017 winners...
Biggest Scare: The Stranger Things 2 trailer gave audiences quite the fright at the Netflix panel. Will Byers may have been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still looms...
Biggest Twist:Ben Afflecknot stepping down from The Batman came as quite the surprise after rumors had swirled that he wasn't going to reprise his role in the upcoming movie. Affleck's in it to win it as Bruce Wayne one more time!
Biggest Party People: The cast of Shadowhunters were spotted partying down FANDOM Party at Float at the Hard Rock Hotel on Thursday, Viceland's What Would Diplo Do? Party at Fluxx Nightclub on Friday night, and the Entertainment Weekly Party at Float at the Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday Night. The cast that parties at Comic-Con together stays together!
Marvel Studios
Biggest Show-Stopper: The Black Panther trailer and panel got the Marvel panel audiences worked into a tizzy. Although the trailer's not available online, the clip appears to be full of full-throttle excitement. The film's lead Chadwick Boseman better get set to become a household name.
Biggest Deadbeats: Makeup artist Laney Chantal came down and made up Norman Reedus (Daryl) and the cast of Walking Dead. Reedus took to Instagram to post the hilarious selfie of himself and his deadly co-stars.
Biggest Winner of the Con: All of the wild fans who flock to SD every year with their passion for all things geek. Kudos to all of you who made it happen!