Bust out the capes, face paint and other costume must-haves.

Comic-Con 2017 is officially here and dressing up isn't just welcomed, it's encouraged.

As the biggest names from TV, movies and comic books descend to San Diego, Calif., many guests are looking forward to participating in Cosplay.

Defined as the art of costume role-playing, a great cosplay involves creativity, accuracy and staying in character.

While some costumes are completely hand-made, others choose to go straight to businesses who are taking advantage of the yearly tradition. For example, Yandy has a whole collection of specialty apparel for women hoping to display their love for certain characters.

With the festival well underway, we decided to pull together some of the best cosplay looks of the year thus far. Let's just say some people are going all out.