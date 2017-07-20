They Wore What?! The Wild, Crazy and Unforgettable Cosplay at Comic-Con 2017

Bust out the capes, face paint and other costume must-haves.

Comic-Con 2017 is officially here and dressing up isn't just welcomed, it's encouraged.

As the biggest names from TV, movies and comic books descend to San Diego, Calif., many guests are looking forward to participating in Cosplay.

Defined as the art of costume role-playing, a great cosplay involves creativity, accuracy and staying in character.

While some costumes are completely hand-made, others choose to go straight to businesses who are taking advantage of the yearly tradition. For example, Yandy has a whole collection of specialty apparel for women hoping to display their love for certain characters.

With the festival well underway, we decided to pull together some of the best cosplay looks of the year thus far. Let's just say some people are going all out.

Cosplay 2017, Comic-Con

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

A for Effort

Mad-Eye Moody from Harry Potter would easily approve of this cosplay look in San Diego. 

Cosplay 2017, Comic-Con

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Red Hot Look

Fashion is only the beginning to a good cosplay look. Did we mention the power of good hair and makeup?

Cosplay 2017, Comic-Con

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Spin City

Anyone else receiving Tron vibes with this black and white look? 

Cosplay 2017, Comic-Con

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Hungry for Cosplay

Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers is in the building! 

Cosplay 2017, Comic-Con

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Buzzworthy Outfit

Some may see a bumble bee, but sci-fi fans see so much more. 

Cosplay 2017, Comic-Con

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

See No Evil

It's safe to say Green Lantern would totally approve of this creative look from a hard-core fan. 

As to why people go big, bragging rights and cash prizes from competitions are certainly motivations for some.

For others, it's a time to build community and have some fun in honor of their favorite characters.

Besides, Comic-Con only happens once a year. You better take advantage before the heroes head back to Hollywood.

