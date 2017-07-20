Bust out the capes, face paint and other costume must-haves.
Comic-Con 2017 is officially here and dressing up isn't just welcomed, it's encouraged.
As the biggest names from TV, movies and comic books descend to San Diego, Calif., many guests are looking forward to participating in Cosplay.
Defined as the art of costume role-playing, a great cosplay involves creativity, accuracy and staying in character.
While some costumes are completely hand-made, others choose to go straight to businesses who are taking advantage of the yearly tradition. For example, Yandy has a whole collection of specialty apparel for women hoping to display their love for certain characters.
With the festival well underway, we decided to pull together some of the best cosplay looks of the year thus far. Let's just say some people are going all out.
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Mad-Eye Moody from Harry Potter would easily approve of this cosplay look in San Diego.
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Fashion is only the beginning to a good cosplay look. Did we mention the power of good hair and makeup?
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Anyone else receiving Tron vibes with this black and white look?
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers is in the building!
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Some may see a bumble bee, but sci-fi fans see so much more.
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
It's safe to say Green Lantern would totally approve of this creative look from a hard-core fan.
As to why people go big, bragging rights and cash prizes from competitions are certainly motivations for some.
For others, it's a time to build community and have some fun in honor of their favorite characters.
Besides, Comic-Con only happens once a year. You better take advantage before the heroes head back to Hollywood.