Kate Middleton's Latest Dress Choice Is Pretty Risqué for Her

ESC: Kate Middleton

Matthias Nareyek - Pool/Getty Images

Kate, is that you?

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has been throwing us some serious style curveballs lately (first with the mini Gucci dress, then the short chop and now with a $3,175 carlet, off-the-shoulder Alexander McQueen show-stopper (now sold out) paired with open-toed (yes, open-toed—very rare) Prada sandals).

In her own right, Kate's become somewhat of a style icon for her signature A-line ways, high necklines and just overly-classic and timeless appearance, so seeing the Duchess in, really, anything other than a Catherine Walker coat is a little shocking. (Not to mention something shoulder-less, short-sleeved and waist-hugging.)

And while we can't speak to any sort of explanation for the fashion risks Kate's been making lately, we can commend her for the excellent, inspirational outfits she's been gracing us with.

Now, like we mentioned before, the red Alexander McQueen number Kate wore is already sold out, but don't let that stop you from at least attempting to pull off a similar look. Browse through the below options for dresses inspired by the style star's latest (and arguably the most unexpected) wardrobe choice.

Shop the Look

ESC: Red, Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dresses

ASOS

Pleated Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress, Was: $67, Now: $40

ESC: Red, Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dresses

Boohoo

Ellie Ruffle Off Shoulder Maxi Dress, $40

ESC: Red, Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dresses

Forever 21

Open-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $48

ESC: Red, Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dresses

1.State

Havana Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $129

ESC: Red, Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dresses

Topshop

Dip Hem Bardot Dress, Was: $55, Now: $30

ESC: Red, Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dresses

Alice + Olivia

Pansy Dress, $462

ESC: Red, Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dresses

L'Agence

Daphne Off-the-Shoulder Stretch-Jersey Dress, Was: $395, Now: $158

ESC: Red, Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dresses

Valentino

Off-the-Shoulder Silk Georgette Gown, Was: $5,790, Now: $3,474

ESC: Red, Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dresses

Zara

Frilled Asymmetric Dress, $50

Kate is on fire with these latest wardrobe choices.

Don't you think?

