Another day, another hilariously awkward moment for Jennifer Lawrence!
The 26-year-old actress attended Olivia Wilde's 1984 play on Broadway earlier this week during which she ended up tossing her cookies in the hallway of the Hudson Theater.
While the Orwellian play has actually been causing some viewers to faint due to the intense content, that wasn't the case for Lawrence. Rather, she had reportedly come down with the stomach flu from her nephews.
Wilde even took to Twitter to joke about the moment, writing, "As long as I have a play, Jennifer Lawrence has a place to puke. #honored #getwellsoon #iloveyou #1984onBarfway #spewbagsnotincluded."
As long as I have a play, Jennifer Lawrence has a place to puke. ?#honored #getwellsoon #iloveyou #1984onBarfway #spewbagsnotincluded— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) July 19, 2017
See! J.Law's just like us...even she pukes at inopportune times!
Of course, this is only the most recent of J.Law's hilarious and relatable moments...Enjoy more below:
CBS, YouTube
That Time She Fell at the Oscars: While walking up to accept her Best Actress award at the 2013 Oscars, J.Law accidentally tripped and fell over her massive dress.
The audience was in the middle of a standing ovation when she took the podium and said, "You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell and that's really embarrassing, but thank you."
And Again the Very Next Year: She fell once more at the Oscars in 2014 when she was waving to fans and accidentally tripped over a traffic cone.
"I'm trying to do the right thing, waving to fans, trying to be nice, and there's a traffic cone," later recalled in an interview with Marie Claire. "The second I hit it, I was laughing, but on the inside I was like, 'You're f--ked. They're totally going to think this is an act.' But trust me, if I was going to plan it, I would have done it at the Golden Globes or the SAGs," she said. "I would have never done it at two Oscars in a row. I watch Homeland—I'm craftier than that!"
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
That Time She Got Caught Partying at a Strip Club: With her top off. The media went wild over the photos and videos, but the truth is, we've all been there...A little too tipsy, doing things we probably wouldn't do if sober. That's why we're glad she didn't apologize.
"Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet," she said in a Facebook post a few days after the fact. "It was one of my best friend's birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I'm not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night..And I'm not gonna lie, I think my dancing's pretty good. Even with no core strength."
That Time She Also Threw Up in Front of Emma Stone: The actress has always been very honest about being prone to vomiting. In fact, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she recalled a particularly embarrassing moment with her gal-pal Stone.
"It's hard to get me out, and when I do go out I don't really stay out late. If I do stay out late and I'm partying hard, I will throw up. I don't have the tolerance to black out; I just start puking," she laughed. "Ask Emma Stone. It was the night we saw Adele in L.A. She just started rubbing my back. She was really sweet. I was like, "Get out of here. It's so gross."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images ; Courtesy: Dave Allocca/StarPix
And in Front of Miley Cyrus: at Madonna's Oscars after-party. "If you get invited you're, like, super important," she joked on Late Night With Seth Meyers. "And I puked on his porch. I was in such bad condition, and I look behind me while I'm puking and Miley Cyrus is there, like, 'Get it together.'"
Getty Images
And When She Met Justin Timberlake: Sitting down with her former Hunger Games co-stars and AOL Moviefone, Josh Hutcherson admitted he was a big N'Sync fan. J.Law chimed in, noting, "I met him once. I was backstage and I was just like, 'Oh my god.' I almost threw up when I saw him," she confessed.
Let's be honest: We'd probably all feel the same way upon meeting JT!
And That Time She Met Jack Nicholson: Speaking of meeting people, J.Law met Jack Nicholson after winning Best Actress at the 2013 Oscars and had a total panic attack.
He mentioned that she looked like one of his old girlfriends to which she responded, "Oh really? Do I look like a new girlfriend?"
The whole awkward yet hilarious moment was caught on camera, including her mouthing "Oh my God," like we all would.
When She Got Real on Dieting: "If anybody even tries to whisper the word 'diet,' I'm like, 'You can go f--k yourself,'" she once told Harper's Bazaar U.K., and we all gave her our round of applause in approval.
And Food: "I can name a lot of things that taste better than skinny feels. Potatoes. Bread. A Philly cheesesteak and fries," she also quipped.
And Working Out: "When I'm not working, I am the laziest person. I can literally lie on a couch and watch television for 15 hours," she once told Stylist. "I hate people who say, 'Oh, I'm addicted to working out.' I want to punch those people in the face."
Girl, preach!
Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS
That Time She Admitted She Also S--ts Her Pants: Lawrence had to cancel several morning appearances due to an illness, which she discussed on the Late Show With David Letterman in 2013.
"I thought I had an ulcer, but it turns out it was a 'fulcer,'" Lawrence said, coining a new word. "I went to the emergency room."
She continued, laughing, "I just had this really bad pain for, like, three weeks. And you know you can only s--t your pants so many times a day before you go to the emergency room, before you're like 'I need to go to the hospital.'" LOL!
When She Met Francis Ford Coppola With Her Thong Out: Yeah, that happened. Just like you and me, J.Law had unzipped her dress and kicked off her shoes to enjoy a fulfilling meal out. However, later into the dinner she noticed esteemed director Francis Ford Coppola sitting at a table nearby, so of course she had to meet him...and totally forgetting she was half undone.
"I started walking and I noticed I was barefoot, but I was like, 'Eh, they probably won't notice,'" Lawrence recalled on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "So, I'm barefoot, and I, like, introduced myself, said, 'Oh, I'm such a huge fan! The Godfather! Ah!' And then went on and introduced myself to the whole table, 'Hi, I'm Jennifer Lawrence.' They had no idea who I was. Then, I went back to my table, and my entire dress was unzipped, and my thong was out. So, I was barefoot—and my whole ass was out."
She laughed, "I think I was making room for my gut and then I unzipped the whole thing and forgot. I thought the shoes were going to be the problem!"
And this is why we love her.