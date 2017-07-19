Another day, another hilariously awkward moment for Jennifer Lawrence!

The 26-year-old actress attended Olivia Wilde's 1984 play on Broadway earlier this week during which she ended up tossing her cookies in the hallway of the Hudson Theater.

While the Orwellian play has actually been causing some viewers to faint due to the intense content, that wasn't the case for Lawrence. Rather, she had reportedly come down with the stomach flu from her nephews.

Wilde even took to Twitter to joke about the moment, writing, "As long as I have a play, Jennifer Lawrence has a place to puke. #honored #getwellsoon #iloveyou #1984onBarfway #spewbagsnotincluded."