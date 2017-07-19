Boy band superstar, then solo rocker and now actor. Harry Styles, does it ever drive you crazy just how fast the night changes?

The heartthrob One Direction member has taken to the big screen for his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk. E! News caught up with the new actor at the movie's premiere to talk about what made him want to make the leap from music to film.

"I've been such a big fan of Chris's for a long time," Harry told us. "Hearing him doing this film, I was incredibly excited to watch it. I just wanted to be involved if I could. Now watching it I'm incredibly proud of the film, as we all are."